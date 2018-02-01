Steal Alert: Higgins Mill in Natural or Black CXL for $249

First, the bad news. The rumors were kinda true. Allen Edmonds jacked prices up last night when we rolled into February. The Higgins Mill used to go for $350 full price. Now? It’s $395. Even worse? Staples like the Strand, Park Ave., and Cornwallis are now all $425. Daltons and Liverpools are now almost half a grand, at $495.

I guess a $30 – $50 price increase isn’t as bad as the rumored $50 – $75, but still. Dang.

Second, this isn’t much consolation, but there’s been a bit of a restock of their outstanding Higgins Mill in the clearance section. Just Natural CXL (pictured up top is my well worn, well loved pair) and Black. Brown is full price at $395.

Natural and Black are on clearance. Brown is the new, higher full price.

They deliver for simple, heritage boots. You get awesome leather, a goodyear welt, a terrific shape (not too clunky at all) and a Dainite studded sole.

Don’t expect those to last long.

That’s all. Carry on.