New J. Crew Factory Arrivals, Massdrop Watches, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Huge thanks to James W. for sending in the style tip here. Liverpool 2nds and 5th Ave 2nds for under two hundred bucks? That’s awfully good. Especially for the Liverpool chelseas. Fingers crossed yours come with hardly a blemish to em. I have a pair of Liverpool 2nds, and I lucked out on mine. Couldn’t find the defect. Remember, there’s a $10 re stocking fee if you return any factory 2nd shoes.

First, most of you guys know how this works. J. Crew Factory releases a bunch of new arrivals, and then we wait. Discounts aren’t usually great from the jump. So, since it’s still February and this is Spring stuff, holding off could save you some dough. And second, two observations:

Those shirts look… short, don’t they? Are they going for the untucked look here? And are they ACTUALLY shorter, or did they just use taller models? Info doesn’t say. Good on JCF to make a cheaper version of the hugely popular “deep water” unconstructed linen cotton blazer from big brother J. Crew. That’s certainly worth investigating for our upcoming best spring/summer sportcoats & blazers post.

I know that most people are gonna gravitate towards the Glycine… but that price on the Victorinox is crazy. Even if you’re not a stainless steel bracelet kinda dude, and want to rip the thing off and put it on a leather strap (which it’d look dynamite on). If memory serves, last time it hit Massdrop that thing was $280. Sapphire crystal, water resistant to 100m, and it has an exhibition caseback? Not bad for $250. But, as always, it’s final sale.

Some exclusions, but they don’t look like many of these brands would apply: (Excludes Birkenstock, Brooks, Converse, Keen, Nike, Rainbow, Sorel, UGG, and Under Armour products).

A high threshold, but not a bad deal considering there’s no exclusions once you get there. And that new basketweave cotton blazer, unlined in the back too, sure looks like it has potential. More picks that should trip this threshold can be found over here.

Remember when I said (or wrote) “Don’t expect these to last long” ??? Right. Well, they’re lasting surprisingly long. Heck, there even seems to have been an additional restock of the natural CXL. So, I was loud wrong, but it’s still worth another mention in case you’re looking to invest in some really nice American Made boots.

