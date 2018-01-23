Banana Republic 40% off $200+ Exclusion Free (plus 2-3 day shipping)

Things have been pretty quiet on the retail promotional front. Seems like retail as a whole had a pretty solid holiday season, and we’re now just starting to pull out of that post Christmas-rush coma?

It’s a steep threshold, but the lack of Banana Republic merchandise exclusions is a rare treat. Plus, that Amazon-Prime-Like speedy shipping kicks in at seventy five bucks. Picks are below.

A couple of personal favorites. That sweater blazer is made from the smooth, fine knit merino wool, and it’s one of those rare knit sweater-jackets that goes great with just about everything. Yes, even a t-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers (like the Nicklas) for a trip out for beers. Full review of the Nicklas can be found here. Don’t forget to use BRSHIP for that 2-3 day shipping.

Now’s not a bad time to stock up. Rapid Movement denim is usually excluded, so getting a couple of pairs isn’t that bad of an idea. Regular price is $118 and with the code they’ll drop to $70.80 a pop. Plenty of stretch and crazy ease of movement. Lots of colors and fits to choose from, including the new athletic tapered fit. Shown above is a straight fit, size 33×30 on 5’10″/190.

Just went on sale and still up for the code. Soft, brushed Italian cotton. Butterfly lined back. True slim fit. They call it “navy” but it seems to lean closer to the “Caspian blue” that J. Crew makes their Italian cotton blazer in.

A big splurge, but, between the fact that it’s 100% cashmere, and that versatile but still interesting thermal-style knit, you might just end up with a new favorite. A little casual luxury can go a long way.

Is it gonna last for a lifetime like, say, a Schott would? Probably not. Should it look good and wear well with reasonable care? One would think so. Also, looks like a perfect gateway jacket for those who are leather jacket curious and don’t want to spend their mortgage on their first leather jacket. It’s simple, timeless, and doesn’t have any unnecessary, flashy details to it.

Gotta buy two to trip that $200 threshold, but… they’re still a favorite for many. Ends up being $141.60 for the two pairs after the 40% off. A few different washes to pick from. Full review here.

The latest iteration of Banana Republic’s popular (and for good reason) classic trench. A mix of cotton and nylon that keeps the rain off you, yet doesn’t look, feel, or move like a plastic poncho.

Breaks down to $70.80 a pop when it’s all said and done. Not bad if you’re either: A. the office worker type who needs comfortable wool trousers for your job, or B. a fan of wool, and can see himself wearing some wool trousers a bit more casually on the weekends. (Because really, why not?) Almost all wool with just a hint of stretch.

An extremely well reviewed chukka plus an extremely well reviewed pair of five pockets. What’s not to like? Plenty of colors to pick from on those traveler pants, but be warned, they’re a true slim.

All you need is a good book, a good chair, and a good scotch. Note that those candles are a good pickup if you’re looking at their boots too, since that’ll help trip that $200 threshold.

Should most guys go for the half-canvas Spier & Mackay options instead? Absolutely. But, hear me out. Sure, BR’s base line suits are fused, but they use a stretch Italian wool that really is pretty impressive (and oddly comfortable for the asking price). That, and this is key for a lot of guys… these things come in separates. No nested pairs. So if you have not-so-normal dimensions, you get to pick the jacket and then the separately sized pair of pants here. No stuck with a pair of pants that just feel a little too tight, or much too lose, because the jacket was married to those pants at the factory. Helped a pal shop for a suit for his wedding once, and after much shopping, it was Banana Republic we landed on. Why? Because the suit looked mighty good, felt even better, and he could go the suit separates route, of which his body type demanded.

This 40% off $200+ BRWARM code expires tomorrow, 1/24/18. All Banana Republic Merchandise should be good to go for it. Same expiration date for the upgrade to 2-3 day shipping at $75 with BRSHIP.