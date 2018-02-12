Monday Sales Tripod – Strands under $225, a Moonphase Automatic Watch, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Remember this last from Friday? Right. Looks like since that went live, Brooks Brothers has added their version of the Allen Edmonds Strand to this extra 25% off promotion (either that or I just missed it, but I’d be surprised if that was the case). This feels like this is about as good as it’s gonna get for Strands for a while, being that AE jacked up their retail prices recently. Meanwhile, the price you see is the price you get on those Filson original briefs. Which is weird, because the last time BB did an extra 25% off sale, they dropped under $200. That’s not the case this time.

Yes, we’ll get to the change in LL Bean’s return policy later on today. But for now, knocking an extra 25% off their sale section is no small deal. Code expires on 2/15.

Good gravy Massdrop has been on a roll lately. Those Goodyear welted, Spanish made boots usually retail for $475 (full review here), and the Glycine moonphase has to be one of the best looking, relatively affordable moonphase watches out there. 40mm case diameter should be wearable by most. Final sale though since it’s Massdrop. No returns.

Also worth a mention on a Monday