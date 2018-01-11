Steal Alert: Filson Goods on sale + extra 25% off

Good luck trying to beat these price points. “Might as well have the best” is the Filson mantra, and they nail it on the classic, tough, American (and American made) good looks front. But they can understandably run pretty spendy. Now? At Brooks Brothers, a bunch of their accessories/luggage is sneaking up on almost half off.

They’re part of the Brooks Brothers clearance section, and for the next 5 days (through Monday) they’re knocking an extra 25% off select fall/winter goods. And these all happen to fit that bill.

Honestly can’t recall the last time Filson’s original briefcase (in any color, let alone ALL the colors) dipped under $200. Made in the USA from rugged twill and hearty leather accents. Head here for the earth-tones, here for black, and here for navy.

A personal favorite. Not a lot of structure to this thing, but that can be good when you’ve packed light, and thus, can smash it into a small overhead bin on an airline. Not tiny though when packed to the gills. 21″ x 14″ x 13.” Also available in brown or tan. Made in the USA as well.

A Brooks Brothers exclusive, thanks to the plaid lining. Same as their original brief, except that this uses their waxed, water-resistant tin-cloth material.

A little extra space, a little extra protection. 16½” x 14″ x 7½” would be the dimensions of this thing.

Very much does NOT meet carry on requirements. These things are huge. 30″ x 14″ x 13″ – Almost 5500 cubic inches of space. So, for the heavy packers. Made in the USA like the rest.

This extra 25% off select fall/winter goods at Brooks Brothers even ends on Monday, 1/15/17.