Steal Alert: Allen Edmonds 1st Quality Dress Shoes at Brooks Brothers for $223.50

Are shoes accessories? In the eyes of Brooks Brothers they are. And that means their collection of on-sale, USA made, slim rubber soled Allen Edmonds shoes are dropping under $225.

They’re also first quality and not final sale.

Only difference between these and their sold-by-AE counterparts is the Brooks Brothers branded slim, grippy sole (which some of us really like, and you’d normally have to shell out extra for the v-tread at AE) and a slightly different “Poron” footbed at the heel.

Other than that, they’re the real deal. Not bad considered that with the recent Allen Edmonds price increase, these things would list for over $400.

Big thanks to Jarrod L for the tip. Free shipping kicks in at $250, so, consider picking up something less expensive if you’re good with trading an extra goody for “free” shipping and a bit more final cost.

That’s all. Carry on.