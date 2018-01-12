Best posts of 2017 – Jomers suits, Amazon OCBD’s, and one crazy polo

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2017, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2017. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

Versatile and simple, the navy blazer has been revered on this site for a while now. Dress it up, dress it down, however you want to do it. We threw together an infographic with call-outs on what an updated navy blazer offers, then laid out 6 of our current (at least they were in September) favorite options.

Keeping on the theme of six… dress, work, hiking, you name it. Here are the six styles of boots that are worthy of gracing the floor of your closet, or wherever you store your shoes.

Jomers, the small New York based company that sells their wares just about as quickly as they can stock them, entered the suit market with a half-canvas Italian wool suit at an incredible price point. The only issue for our editor was the true-slim fit of the pants, doesn’t quite work for a guy with thick legs. Other than that, these suits are a solid deal.

A sobering comparison of what the world of fashion offers for over a grand (like one polo), and all the stylish yet affordable items you could purchase for the same amount. Like a suit, blazer, watch, sunglasses, socks, shoes, and a pocket square. Or again, just the polo. We are weird animals.

In 2017 Amazon made a bigger push into the clothing market, although it seems they have yet to fully establish themselves as a destination for such. Early in the year Joe took their Goodthreads OCBD’s for a spin. For a $25 button down option, they weren’t bad. Nothing spectacular about them, but for a basic that graces many a guy’s closet, and these are a good bet for the money.