Best Posts of 2017 – All things Fall, watch guys, and shaving with a single blade

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2017, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2017. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

Affordable Fall Style

Although not that far in the rear view mirror, the sartorial excitement that comes along with that first cooler day in later summer that let’s you know fall is in the air has given way to dreams of the first warmer day that heralds the coming of spring. We get pretty excited for fall around these parts, so it’s no surprise that there were many a post dedicated to that time of year, with affordable round-ups, fall temptations, and style essentials.

According to the vast knowledge of the editor of this website (insert eye roll here), there are seven types of watch guys. From luxury to YUGE, most guys have a type of watch they’re typically drawn to. Not sure what type you are? Check out the post here.

Hair can be hard. For a simple protein growing out of the tops of our heads, it sure can create anxiety. And if you’re considering changing up the look of your hair, this particular post could help you out with some pointers before you take the leap.

Since we’re on the subject of hair, another thing a lot of guys have to deal with at some point in their lives is the lack of it. This particular post ranked, in infographic form, 9 ways a guy can manage going bald, from worst to best.

Let’s just continue to roll with the hair theme. Contributor Zach S. made his case for shaving with a single blade safety razor (like grandpa used to!), and gave a step by step how-to for using a safety razor, including instructions to practice on a balloon.

It only takes a small gesture, but details can help a guy quietly stand out. People might not quite be able to put their finger on it, but they know that there’s just something there that’s setting you apart. These help.