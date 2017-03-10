10 Do’s and Don’ts of Getting a New Haircut

#1. DO ask “WHY am I changing it up?”

Are you simply bored? Down in the dumps? Drunk? If the answer is something other than “I really don’t like the way this looks anymore, and I think it would look better another way,” then maybe hold off.

#2. DO consider your place of employment.

What looks great on a period TV show or on the head of an International Soccer Star might not work in more conservative/sober work environments. It might be unfair, but, it’s reality.

The senior partner of your heritage accounting firm might not be so impressed w/

your new, Tommy Shelby approved look.

#3. DO take into account any maintenance.

Will the new cut be easier to take care of? Or would the opposite be true? Are you fighting against how your hair naturally grows, and you’ll have to be blow drying it/dumping huge amounts of product into it? Or are you purposefully looking to break away from #teamUncleJesse

#4. DON’T make a big change before a big event.

Say you’ve got a big presentation on Monday. Friday isn’t the day to make a major change. Same goes for the week before your wedding.

#5. DO ask your significant other for their opinion.

Nobody is saying your significant other should hold the reins over your appearance. Hardly. But they ARE attracted to you, and they DO have a different perspective that you do, correct? So, run the idea by them. See what they think.

“Y’know I think Bieber really was onto something a few years back… don’t you?”

#6. DO go half way… if you can.

Ready to go full Kojak? What about a short clippers cut first? You can always bic it bare later on.

#7. DON’T assume your barber/stylist wouldn’t appreciate you bringing in a picture.

If your barber or stylist would be offended by you bringing in a shot of the type of haircut you’re looking for? Then you might want to find someone else to work on that mop on top of your head.

#8. DO consider how long it might take to grow back.

Listen Samson. If you’re going from something longer than average, to shorter than average, you might find yourself counting the days post-scissors simply because you were used to the longer stuff. That said, if you really don’t end up liking the results, you might be in for a wait.

Like the way the breeze feels going through your locks? Lop it off and you’ll have to wait

a good long while for that feeling again.

#9. DO wait one full haircut cycle before doing anything major.

When getting a tattoo, some people say you should wait six months before coming up with the idea, and then actually getting the work done. If you still like the idea half a year later? You should be good for, y’know, the rest of your life. Shorten that down to 3-5 weeks depending on how often you get your hair cut since, y’know, it grows back.

#10. DO fire it before it quits on you.

Obligatory. C’mon fellas. If you’re losing it, save yourself a ton of time and frustration. You got this.

BONUS #11. DON’T overthink it.

It’s just hair.

(top photo credit)