The 10 Best Post Xmas Individual Item Deals in Men’s Style

Editor’s Note: No Handful this week fellas. We’re taking some time off (sorta, I mean, this is up on the site) and will be taking a look back at what was an eventful 2017 in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, there are a TON of post Christmas/winter clearance sales going on. Below is our favorite ten items from across the current retail spectrum, which are all getting solid if not outstanding markdowns at the moment. Note that we’ve excluded items from the Nordstrom Half Yearly sale. Pretty sure we’ve already given that event its due. Got a suggestion that should have made this list? Send those suggestions into joe@dappered.com

Big thanks to Benedict R. for sending in the tip on this Thompson fit, cotton moleskin jacket. There’s plenty of time left to wear moleskin too. Unlike Velvet, Moleskin is matte. So, it’s less showy, and you don’t need to be headed somewhere fancy to wear it. Should look great with a white OCBD and jeans for a casual, but still smart night out on the town with a date. Final sale here though, so no returns. Code is good for an extra 60% off clearance items.

Back on Massdrop, and thus, final sale. Don’t want to risk not being able to return it? At post time, Amazon is fulfilling the black on black 007 for $178. That means you can return it. Easily (as long Amazon continues to fulfill it.) The Seiko SKX dive collection is legendary, and for good reason. 200m in water resistance, classic diver looks, 42mm case (on most models) with that sweet offset crown, a robust and dependable automatic movement, and they’re built like a tank. They’re the perfect sport/casual watch, and they usually kick about around $200. So, Saving $30 is a nice deal.

Good luck finding something that looks this good, for this low of a price. Super 130s Australian wool. Deep navy with black peak lapels. Half canvas construction. Yes, it’s too late for this New Year’s Eve, but if you know of a big event you’ll be attending (or, likely attending) in the upcoming months, now’s not a bad time to get a tux in house and tailored to your specs. Clean leg on the trousers here, so, no satin stripe. Code is good for 25% off sitewide, and that knocks their basic suit collection down to $268.50. Inventory is super scattered on the regular suits though, so, you may get lucky there or you may strike out.

A bit of a splurge but man are they worth it. The sleeves are smooth, while the body is a waffle style knit. Oddly good cashmere considering it’s H&M. It really is the good stuff. Mid to lightweight. Size shown above is a medium on 185. Going somewhere casual but still want to look good and impress? Here’s your sweater. And good luck keeping your significant other’s hands (or, someone else’s hands) off this thing.

Tough to find on sale. This would (obviously) be the non-chronograph version, which doesn’t get nearly enough attention. Red Wing sourced leather for the strap. Domed crystal. Is it still a Timex? Yes. But it’s also one hell of a Timex.

A straight cut, not super slim. So if you’re a true slim, either consider sizing down or looking elsewhere. For the broader fellas? These are perfect. The merino wool is smooth, strong, and not bulky in the least. That makes for easy layering and perfect temperature regulation. Wearing one now as I type this. Scout’s honor. Usually around $60 when 40% off. Now? An extra 60% off the sale price drops em’ to under $34. If you’re a GAP inc. cardmember, use the code BRCARD and they’ll end up at $30.23 pre tax.

Another pick from the extra 60% off BR sale items offer. Gets a LOT of things right. Terrific fabric, despite the mix being a pretty standard 80% wool / 20% Nylon. Soft and smooth. A good depth to it for warmth, but still flexible. Big fan of the slanted hand pockets. Size shown is a medium on 195. Available in camel, navy, or charcoal. And again, if you’re a cardmember, you can knock another 10% off w/ BRCARD.

These things get a lot of play on this particular website, and for good reason. Totally unlined back. Sturdy, flexible, breathable, hopsack style Italian wool. Super lightweight, but still drapes well and looks smart. Not rumpled. Finals sale though, and not all of the colors are up for the extra 30% off code.

I know. This isn’t specific. And it’s not even open yet. But Suitsupply HAS opened their online outlet post-holidays in the past (last year it was mid January.) Remember, all sales are final if they do throw the virtual doors open. So be careful. But some serious steals have been had in years past (shoes and sportcoats seem to be solid bets. But again, no returns. So everything is a risk.)

I mean… New Year’s Eve is almost here. And you’d have to shell out for express shipping or head to a store to see if you could find one (use the “find it now” feature on their site) but… it’s a $30 velvet blazer. That’s low risk, high reward. Peak lapel. Single button front with a bit of a lower slung button stance. Single vent in the rear. Big thanks to Calvin M. for the tip on these things, which he says are quite nice for the price. A medium fit Calvin’s normally 38R, 175 frame spot on. Price shown above reflects the extra 20% off that happens at checkout.

Expensive? Yes. But complete class. Big fan of the just-different-enough seconds hand that’s been offset at 8 o’clock. Full retail is almost $1300 if you buy direct from Hamilton (price above reflects what it’ll run you through Jomashop during this flash sale that they’re running). 42mm case diameter. Onion-style crown and date window at 3 o’clock. Razor sharp hands. Extremely versatile. An heirloom to pass on. One of those watches that’s gonna look just as impressive in 30 years as it does now.