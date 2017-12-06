Style Scenario: The Dressed Down Holiday Party 2017

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. First we went dressed up. Then it was somewhere in between. Now it’s time for a dressed down, but still put-togther look for those parties that are more beer, cookies, & board-games, and less cocktails, appetizers, and schmoozing. (Top photo credit)

The Shirt: Uniqlo Cotton Broadcloth Long-Sleeve Shirt in Wine – $29.90. Sure, it’s a casual party, but it’s still the holidays. So, a shirt with a collar isn’t gonna look out of place, especially one that has a little pattern to it. The Deep “wine” shade is right in line with the colors of the season.

The Sweater: J.Crew SLIM Italian Merino Cardigan Sweater – $89.50. A lightweight layer that’ll clean up your lines. Easy to take off if you heat up, but merino breathes so well that you’ll almost certainly be fine.

The Coat: JCF Quilted Nylon Jacket – $69 ($138). The kind of coat you reach for when you know you’re just moving from house-to-car-to-house, but still want to look good. Quilted, but not going to replace your heavier winter coats. Comfortable and casual.

The Watch: Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm Watch – $42.40. Don’t worry too much about matching your leathers. The belt, shoes, and watch strap can vary in shade from light to dark in a casual situation like this.



The Belt: Ground Mind Men’s Suede Leather Belt – $19.99. A good look for casual occasions, and ships free with prime.

The Scarf: Gap Cozy Mix-print Scarf – $17.97 ($29.95) w/BIGGIFT. It’s acrylic instead of wool, but it’s also super inexpensive. Ships free with the code.

The Socks: Bombas Men’s Classic Marls Calf – $9.60 ($12.00) w/COZY20 (valid on your first purchase). You never know when you’re going to end up in a “no shoes inside” situation, and these “tech” socks will cover a multitude of them. The 63% Cotton, 30% Polyester, 6% Rubber, and 1% Spandex blend will stay in place, add comfort, and should be warm enough without getting overly bulky. Hole-free socks would be mighty welcome should it be requested you leave your boots by the door. And for your altruistic side? Bombas donates one pair of socks for every pair purchased.

The Cap: H&M Wool-blend Hat – $12.99. Inexpensive, a soft wool/nylon blend, and it’ll get the job done on a cold December night.

The Boots: Coal Haan ‘Barron’ Chukka – $130 ($200). Textured leather and a bit of grip on the sole for icy sidewalks. Extremely well reviewed online. Ships and returns for free since they’re sold by Nordstrom.

The Jeans: Levi’s 514 Straight Fit in Tumbled Rigid – $36.99. Standard Dappered. You know what we’re going to say here: “or, whatever your favorite brand and cut of dark wash jeans happens to be”. Navy cords would also work here too.

The Host/Hostess Gift: Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA. If the host is a bit of a beer drinker who’s maybe missing some of his warmer weather IPA favorites, bring a sixer of this. A good amount of crisp hoppiness, while still leaning on the malty backbone of winter ales.