Style Scenario: The Dressed Up Holiday Party

By

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. To the long-time readers of this corner of the web… a tieless suit is pretty familiar. But  just because it’s been done before doesn’t make it the wrong play. If you’re headed to a dressed up affair, whether it be a work holiday party or New Year’s, one way to look more dashing (while dashing through the snow) and less like you just walked out of a job interview, is to lose the tie. Balance that lack of a tie with a pocket square with a little seasonal color to it, as well as with a more casual/substantial watch, and you should be good. Not comfortable w/out a tie? Wear one that’s solid w/ some texture.

The Suit: Suitsupply Napoli Light Blue – $399. This shade of blue has had a nice run this year. There’s some serious grey tones to it, so it’ll fit into the cold/icy feel of the night, yet it won’t get lost amongst the dark suits and/or dark sweater/trouser combos everyone else is wearing. It stands out quietly. Don’t want to stand out quietly? Go with navy.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt – $69.50Or, whatever your favorite crisp white (and comfortable) dress shirt happens to be. Whether it’s a spendy sucker like Ledbury, or something cheap from Amazon, make sure it’s clean, ironed, and ready to go.

The Collar Assist: Alloy Collar Stays – $9.95 (for a box of 36). Much more effective than the cheap plastic stays your shirt comes with. Put a slight bend in em’ for a perfect collar that’ll frame your face.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar Hunter Green “Wentworth” – $10The check is more subtle, while the pattern of the houndstooth will jump a bit more up against your suit. Which side you choose to use is up to you.

The Topcoat: UNIQLO Wool/Cashmere Topcoat in Camel – $129.90 ($149). Relatively inexpensive and the fabric is super soft. It’s not the thickest stuff, but, in case you’re in and out of overheated cabs/subway cars, whatever… this might be just enough extra insulation without turning you into a sweaty mess.

The Gloves: Polo Ralph Lauren Quilted Racing Gloves – $88. A perfect blend of dressiness, insulation, and sport style. Can be found on sale as the season wears on.

The Watch: Seiko Automatic “Samurai” – $315 w/ FRIEND. Omega Seamaster looks on a budget. And you still get the incredible build quality and dependability of Seiko. Too sporty/large for your tastes? Fair enough. Your favorite simple brown leather strap dress watch would look great here as well.

The Belt: Marino Ratchet Belt in #37 Brown – $27.99. Get comfortable where you can. Don’t knock these things till you’ve tried them. Super precise, easy to adjust on the go, and looks like a regular ol’ belt at a glance.

The Shoes: John W. Nordstrom “Stratton” Double Monks in Cognac – $198It’s a party. Not a staff meeting. So the sober, cap toe lace-ups can take the night off. Work in some chelsea boots or monk straps instead.

The Socks: Nordstrom Over The Calf Wool Blend Socks in Navy – $14.50Always. Forever. Some of the best socks on the market. The over the calf length helps keep your socks up all night. Super strong merino wool blend.

Coming up tomorrow: A style scenario for a smart-casual party. Not quite as dressed up. Then we’ll move on after that to a much more dressed down/laid back style scenario for a holiday get together… Top Photo Credit: Luca Sartoni

