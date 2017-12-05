Style Scenario: The Smart/Casual Holiday Party 2017

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. This one is for the dressed down affairs that might be out, or, might be at someone’s house. The key is to keep things tailored, even if you’re not in a jacket of any kind. Meaning: Layers are great, but lose the bulk. No need to be shrink wrapped either. Clothes should skim your body and allow for movement. They shouldn’t cling, nor should they billow.

The Sweater: BR Silk Cotton Cashmere V-Neck Sweater in Dark Jade – $41.70 ($69.50). A classic that Banana Republic has been making forever. Super smooth. 75% silk, 20% cotton, 5% cashmere blend makes for a not-bulky, but still warm enough sweater. Prefer lightweight wool? There’s always the UNIQLO extra fine merino option.

The Scarf: Nordstrom Merino Wool & Cashmere Scarf – $79. A perfect blend of warmth, comfort and style. A little bit of camel never hurt anyone. The neutral pattern and colors of this 90% Merino 10% Cashmere scarf will lend itself to being a very versatile addition to your wardrobe.



The Shirt: GAP True Wash Slim Fit Button Down – $29.99 ($49.95). Or, whatever your favorite lightweight white button down happens to be. Clean and simple with a button down collar. Not as heavy as an oxford cloth shirt. And that’ll come in handy if the house or room you’re in gets stuffy.

The Coat: Goodfellow & Co Wool Top Coat – $79.99. One of the real winners from Target’s Goodfellow & Co. Fall/Winter debut. Great reviews on this thing, and word is the fabric is pretty nice for the awfully cheap price.

The Watch: Daniel Wellington St Mawes – $119 . Minimalism while still looking super-classic. Quartz movement. Mineral glass. Not the most impressive specs, but hits all the right points for a clean dress watch.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt – $39.95. The perfect belt for this kind of outfit, and has been, for at least ten years.

The Gloves: Battenkill Cashmere-Lined Gloves – $98. Full grain leather and lined in cashmere. Orivs does gloves well. Very well.

The Boots: Aston Grey Erane Wingtip Boot – $119.99. A not quite as fortunate man’s Dalton. Boots, so can be worn with jeans, but easily dressed up thanks to the sleekness of their profile. Another item that’s been well received by the buying public. And that’s no surprise, being that DSW’s Aston Grey brand has produced some really nice shoes for bargain prices in the past.

The Pants: Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants – $108. Spendy, but some guys swear by the Bonobos fit. 97% cotton and 3% elastane, with a very subtle visual texture to the fabric.

The Host/Hostess Gift (if applicable): Josh Cellars Cab – $12.99. Someone has invited you over to share in their walls & roof, their food, and probably their booze. Say thanks with a bottle of wine that outperforms its price. A rich one that’s still plenty drinkable. Part of the Joseph Carr family.