Steal Alert: J. Crew Factory’s Flex Chino Blazer for under $70 Shipped

It is, somehow, a wheelhouse garment that other brands seem to screw up royally. But not J. Crew Factory. Crisp chino fabric, just a bit of stretch, a tail that isn’t chopped, and sleeve cuff buttons that are non-functioning (so tailoring the damn sleeves won’t cost more than the jacket itself).

Also? It’s barely lined. So that helps quite a bit too. Not sure how to wear it? Here’s how to wear it. Currently half off, plus the extra 20% gets knocked off with the ICING code. Ships for free too, so, you save another five bucks there.

Again, ignore the reviews. Those are for last year’s khaki/greenish colored option that they screwed up the photography on. You’re going for the “night sky” option, which debuted some months back.

Full review of this thing can be found here.

That’s all. Carry on.