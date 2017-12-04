Dappered

Monday Sales Tripod – Black Tie Deals, The Glycine Sub is Back, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Massdrop: Garment Duffel, Glycine Combat Sub, Vict. Auto

Massdrop

That’s quite the nice run of style-centric goods that Massdrop is doing right now. Remember, it’s all final sale since this is Massdrop. 16 models to pick from on the Glycine, and prices can vary a bit depending on which one you’re targeting. More on the Glycine combat sub can be found over here.

 

#2. Suitsupply: Black Tie Package (Suit, Shirt, Shoes, Tie) – $799 ($1032)

Suitsupply

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, and if you’re going big but don’t have the duds to wear, this isn’t a half bad package at all. You get a tux (navy or black), a shirt w/ studs (pleated or flat), shoes (patent or velvet slippers) and a tie to match. Is $800 a ton of cash? Yes. But it’s not bad for a one-stop, out the door/in the mail black tie outfit. Of course you’ll need to get the pants hemmed up and any other additional tailoring costs are on you.

 

#3. Huckberry: 15% off Everything w/ GIFT15

Huckberry

Huckberry doesn’t do blanket, site wide discounts that often. So a flat 15% off is actually quite the nice deal. Plenty of gift-worthy items on their site for the guy who likes to get outdoors, yet also appreciates well made, good looking gear. And don’t forget that they’ve got some lady-specific items set aside as well.

 

BONUS  Lands’ End: 50% off full-price w/ CHEER & 7421

Lands' End

Note that it’s just regular priced stuff this time. So, you can’t knock an extra 50% off sale items, BUT… it’s not limited to just one item either. Stock up if you’d like.

 

Also worth a mention on a Monday

