Monday Sales Tripod – Black Tie Deals, The Glycine Sub is Back, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Massdrop: Garment Duffel, Glycine Combat Sub, Vict. Auto
- Hook & Albert Garment Duffel Bag – $249.99 FINAL ($395)
- Glycine Combat Sub Automatic Watch – $379.99 FINAL multiple color options
- Victorinox Infantry Vintage DayDate Automatic Watch – $279.99 FINAL
That’s quite the nice run of style-centric goods that Massdrop is doing right now. Remember, it’s all final sale since this is Massdrop. 16 models to pick from on the Glycine, and prices can vary a bit depending on which one you’re targeting. More on the Glycine combat sub can be found over here.
#2. Suitsupply: Black Tie Package (Suit, Shirt, Shoes, Tie) – $799 ($1032)
New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, and if you’re going big but don’t have the duds to wear, this isn’t a half bad package at all. You get a tux (navy or black), a shirt w/ studs (pleated or flat), shoes (patent or velvet slippers) and a tie to match. Is $800 a ton of cash? Yes. But it’s not bad for a one-stop, out the door/in the mail black tie outfit. Of course you’ll need to get the pants hemmed up and any other additional tailoring costs are on you.
#3. Huckberry: 15% off Everything w/ GIFT15
- Made in the USA Flint & Tinder Flannel Lined Waxed Trucker – $187 ($220)
- Pantor “Sea Lion” 300m Automatic – $361.23 ($498)
- Woolrich Camp Blanket – $80.75 ($95)
- Astorflex Made in Italy Chukkas – $123.25 ($145)
- Armour Lux Wool Slippers – $72.25 ($85)
- Made in the USA Flint & Tinder Moleskin Shirt Jacket – $159.80 ($188)
- Made in the USA Flint & Tinder 365 Pant – $83.30 ($98) review here
Huckberry doesn’t do blanket, site wide discounts that often. So a flat 15% off is actually quite the nice deal. Plenty of gift-worthy items on their site for the guy who likes to get outdoors, yet also appreciates well made, good looking gear. And don’t forget that they’ve got some lady-specific items set aside as well.
BONUS Lands’ End: 50% off full-price w/ CHEER & 7421
- Primaloft Quilted Jacket – $74.50 ($149)
- Wool Car Coat – $149.50 ($299)
- Tailored Fit Wool Year ’rounder Dress Pants – $44.50 ($89)
- Tailored Fit Half-Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $144.50 ($289)
Note that it’s just regular priced stuff this time. So, you can’t knock an extra 50% off sale items, BUT… it’s not limited to just one item either. Stock up if you’d like.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Todd Snyder: 30% off select styles w/ JELLYOFTHEMONTHCLUB
- Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds: They’re doing an extra 50% off select cordovan styles, and there’s a few Park Avenues left.
- Banana Republic: 40% off Your Purchase + Extra 20% off Outerwear & Winter Accessories. And goodness knows we like us some BR outerwear around these parts.
- Bonobos: 15% off $150+, 30% off $250+ w/ EGGNOG
- J. Crew: 25% off select reg. price w/ MONDAY