Monday Sales Tripod – Black Tie Deals, The Glycine Sub is Back, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

That’s quite the nice run of style-centric goods that Massdrop is doing right now. Remember, it’s all final sale since this is Massdrop. 16 models to pick from on the Glycine, and prices can vary a bit depending on which one you’re targeting. More on the Glycine combat sub can be found over here.

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, and if you’re going big but don’t have the duds to wear, this isn’t a half bad package at all. You get a tux (navy or black), a shirt w/ studs (pleated or flat), shoes (patent or velvet slippers) and a tie to match. Is $800 a ton of cash? Yes. But it’s not bad for a one-stop, out the door/in the mail black tie outfit. Of course you’ll need to get the pants hemmed up and any other additional tailoring costs are on you.

Huckberry doesn’t do blanket, site wide discounts that often. So a flat 15% off is actually quite the nice deal. Plenty of gift-worthy items on their site for the guy who likes to get outdoors, yet also appreciates well made, good looking gear. And don’t forget that they’ve got some lady-specific items set aside as well.

Note that it’s just regular priced stuff this time. So, you can’t knock an extra 50% off sale items, BUT… it’s not limited to just one item either. Stock up if you’d like.

Also worth a mention on a Monday