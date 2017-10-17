Quick Picks: J. Crew 20% off select & free shipping One Day Sale

J. Crew has been going through a lot of changes in 2017. First Jenna Lyons left, then it was Frank Muytjens, head honcho Mickey Drexler after him, and then the new CEO booted their chief designer. Now, are we perhaps seeing some changes when it comes to pricing and promotions?

It feels like J. Crew has been reeling in the sales as of late. They’ve even been pushing a “no code needed, discount already applied” line of strategy with their sale section (even though prices, without the extra 30% off – 40% off sale items codes, seem to be elevated). Now, perhaps they’re starting to cut back on discounting on the full price stuff too?

Can’t say for sure. I have no inside intel, but 20% off just isn’t what we’re all used to. Yet, the free shipping no minimum with the code is a nice bonus, and it seems to apply to most of their new arrivals. Might you save some cash by waiting? Of course. But in case they’re snapping the door shut on what has been a free flowing stream of 25% – 30% codes and promos for full retail, we’ll take a spin through what’s good today.

Not bad for some soft, flannel like pants with stretch for the cold temps to come. Cotton with a little bit of elastane for flexibility. The free shipping helps here too, being that you’d normally get dinged for that since it’s well under the usual triple digit threshold.

Part sweater, part jacket. Easy to wear in or outside of the house. All lambswool here. Another one where free shipping will save you an extra few bucks.

When you just don’t want to mess with old man winter, yet don’t want to go full ski parka. Classic details like a hood and the wood toggle front closure. Wool/nylon blend.

55% wool / 45% cotton. Three colors to pick from. Pretty sure these have been up for 25% – 30% off codes in the not too distant past? So, might be worth waiting for a higher % off, but, you do get the free shipping here.

An annual favorite. Sure, you can find cheaper peacoats, but this one is extremely well designed. A little bit longer for blazer/sportcoat tail coverage, chest high hand warmer pockets, and details like reinforced buttons, and solid collar (for turning up against the wind), and corduroy lined pockets. Can you find the Made in the USA authentic thing, for less, at your local Army Navy surplus? Probably. But some fellas still just prefer the J. Crew version. Also available in navy.

Just in. Fancy. Reallllll fancy. Takes a certain type to be able to pull off velvet. Also available in black. Could be a great option to get in-house and to the tailor before the big holiday events start firing off thick and fast.

Quite and an investment (especially considering these are going for almost a third of the price) but they aren’t as flimsy as the competition. Plus, the crosby fit is a welcome option for the broader dudes.

Two casual crew necks that look a heck of a lot better than some crummy sweatshirt. That nordic birds-eye pattern on the all lambswool option is a nice throwback look.

A splurge, but a relatively small splurge and since it’s 100% cashmere, your noggin’ will thank you for it. Ships free too.

All lambswool here, not merino. So, expect it to feel and drape more like a sweater as opposed to an actual long sleeve polo. Looks like the navy option is already marked down?

Another seasonal favorite from J. Crew (they supposedly work with smart phone touch screens) and another item that won’t break the bank, plus, you can save an extra few bucks thanks to free shipping.

This 20% off & free shipping on all orders code DAY01 expires today, 10/17/17. And again, who knows if something better is comin’ down the rails tomorrow or the next day. It just feels like changes (more than personnel) are afoot at J. Crew?