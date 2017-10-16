Steal(ish) Alert: UNIQLO’s Wool/Cashmere Topcoat is on sale

So it’s not a huge sale, but it is the first time these things have been discounted since the cooler weather hit, and in the past they’ve had a tendency to sell out.

UNIQLO calls these their “Chesterfield” topcoat (despite not being a true chesterfield), and they’re one of the better values in classy looking outerwear on the men’s style market. Given one or two conditions…

You live in a warm climate, or, you run particularly hot.

The Camel color. Very rich. Not a washed out straw shade.

Size shown is a Medium on 5’10” / 190.

These things are NOT well insulated. And the fabric isn’t that thick. Yet, the fabric really is something. 90% wool (and a fine wool at that) and 10% cashmere. They’re super soft to the touch, hit just above the knee, and seem to run true to size.

So if you live south of the Mason Dixon line yet really like winter outerwear, or you’re constantly shedding layers on the subway/once you get indoors because you’re internal furnace cooks quicker than most, then these might be worth a look.

Ships free since it’s still north of $125 with the discount. Returns will set you back $7 for the pre-paid shipping label.

That’s all. Carry on.

Also available in black, navy, or a charcoal plaid.