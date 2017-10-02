Letters to the Editor: GAP x GQ, is Jackthreads Back? & more

If you’ve got a style tip, question, or anything else you’d like to pass along, you can send those in to joe@dappered.com. If you’d rather your question not be featured in a future mailbag, just go ahead and say so in your email. Want more than one average Joe’s (HA!) opinion? Check out our forum, Threads.

Q: Wedding outfit when I want to impress?

My girlfriend and I are headed to a wedding in a few months and her ex-boyfriend will be there. He was a real jerk to her, and I want to be supportive of her in many ways during the evening. One of which is looking my best. The wedding is between mutual friends and she is one of the bridesmaids. I’m a lawyer by trade, so I know how to behave myself, but this is a peculiar scenario dress wise. I’m not sure how fancy it’s gonna be. Do I go suit, blazer-jeans, tux?? My gut is to go black suit, black shoes, and a sleek black necktie?

-Lee I.

First, not to be a Mom, but keep the drinking in check. Last thing you want to do is start throwing blows with this clown if HE gets drunk at the end of the night. Second, I don’t know about the all black look. You might end up looking like you’re heading to a funeral, or, you stepped out of Reservoir Dogs. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that? Just don’t cut anyone’s ear off.) I’d go classic here. Navy or grey suit. Nice, clean & polished shoes. Nice tie and a nice watch if you’ve got one. Ask your girlfriend what the groomsmen will be wearing, and then? Don’t wear the same color suit (if they’re wearing suits instead of tuxedos). Last thing you want to do is look like you’re trying to sneak your way into the wedding party.

Q: Dress Watch Definition from 5 Styles to Own

The Tissot pictured in the 5 styles of watches to own post is NOT a dress watch. It’s a chronograph. When wearing black tie, a watch should be simple. Time only.

– Jonathan B. (via social media)

Who the heck said anything about Black Tie? Black tie wasn’t mentioned in the post. At all. And if you’re a black tie purist (which you’re oddly trying to be?) then you’d know that one actually isn’t supposed to wear any watch with black tie. But rules are meant to be broken. And y’know what’d look more at home with a tux than a chunky dive watch like 007 wears? That classy Chronograph. But again. No one said a word about black tie. That Tissot would look great with a suit, and therefor, it’s dressy enough to be a dress watch.

Q: Socks w/ Olive pants?

I saw your in-person with the new Banana Republic Rapid Movement Chino and took the leap on the olive color. I’m a big fan of the “match your socks to your trousers” rule, but… I don’t own any olive socks. Do I need to buy some?

-Andrew M.

Nah. Navy or grey should be fine. I wouldn’t over think the “match your socks to your pants” rule here. They’re not super casual chinos, but they’re still chinos. So, navy or grey is fine. Trust your eye.

The new GAP x GQ collection is out. Any thoughts for this year’s collaboration between GAP, GQ, and some fashion forward designers?

-Brandon

My thoughts are… man I’m getting old. Also. “Aw he got the velcros!”

Q. Suits with lower slung button stances?

I’ve found my suit measurements to be tricky to fit, but I’ve found the key to success, for me, lies with low button stance suits. The downside is that it’s hard to tell from a style picture, and the alternative has meant lots of returns… Given all of your suiting expertise, what brands jump to mind as having lower button stance on their jackets?

-Ethan E.

J. Crew. Their Ludlow or Crosby suits (and sportcoats) have a noticeably lower slung button stance. Especially compared to, say, Suitsupply’s Napoli or Havana fits. Shows a bit more shirt, and that can be good for guys who might be a bit broader. A high button stance on a broad fella can sometimes look a little too boxy (even if the suit is tailored). Not always, and I doubt anyone really notices, but a lower slung button stance (as long as it isn’t SUPER low) can help one look a little leaner. Might be since more shirt shows you look less like one big block of suiting fabric?

Q. New Allen Edmonds Tate Chelseas?

What do you think of the Allen Edmonds Tate Collection chelseas? They are slick but they have the lug sole…which would come in handy in the winter months (I live in the Midwest).

– Eric C.

I’m a huge fan of Allen Edmonds. I’m a huge fan of chelseas. I’m just not a fan of these particular chelseas by Allen Edmonds. Chelsea boots are the sexy (and not overdone/super angular) sports car of the footwear world. Sleek, sophisticated. That kinda vibe. You want an all wheel drive sports car for the winter months? They make those. Sure, it’ll stay parked in an 18 inch blizzard, but it’s better to stay off the roads altogether then anyway. They also make the Liverpool, which has a V-tread sole that has plenty of grip. Do you want to wear those in a blizzard? No. But that’s what Sorels are for (keep a pair of dress shoes at work if you live in blizzard country). To me, and this is just me, that heavy of a lug sole on a Chelsea (or, a single monk strap) is like throwing big mud tires on a sports car. I’m not sure that it works. But, I’m sure Allen Edmonds did their market research. I’m just one dope with a website. So, what do I know?

Q. Wrist size / Watch Diameter?

What’s your wrist size? Mine is only 6.5” and I find most watches above 40mm is too big for me. Similar to suits, I bought way too many watches before I realized about fit and proportions and have been slimming down my collection to 38-40mm watches. I know you’re a big fan of the Polaris GMT, but at 42mm and 48mm lugs to lugs, I think it’s too much as the Bambino is already pushing it. Would like to know your wrist size and thoughts on watch sizing?

-Barry D.

Last time I checked, it was 7″. But, I think it’s a bit bigger now thanks to working farmer walks into my strength routine. I recently had to add another half-link to a stainless steel watch the other day, since if I was warm, it was starting to pinch a bit. In terms of the “ideal” ratio of wrist size to watch diameter… I don’t think it’s quite that simple. It’s really a matter of multiple factors (personal taste, wrist size, the thickness of the watch and not just the diameter, as well as overall arm size can make a difference too). Bigger, broader dudes wearing 38mm watches might dwarf the things. Yet, if you’re a bigger dude who likes a classically styled, and therefor classically sized watch (since humans used to be, on average, smaller) I say go for it. But, if the Bambino is pushing it for you? You’re right. The Polaris will feel too big. It’s a bit wider, but noticeably much thicker, than the Bambino.

Q. Is Jackthreads Back?

I started getting promotional emails from Jackthreads out of the blue last week. Is this legit?

-Jason L.

Seems to be, There’s text on their site talking about new management and re-launching. But the CORE problem (not the abhorrent customer service issues that lead to their eventual demise) remains the same. It seems like they were/are selling plenty of goods that either the identical item or something awfully similar could be found elsewhere, for much less. Free shipping at $80 seems to be what they’re pushing now, and… that just doesn’t seem that competitive. Frankly, I don’t get it. Sure, they have had a few hits, but seems like they miss the mark more often than not. What am I missing?

