East Dane 20% – 25% off almost Site Wide Sale

Note that there ARE some exceptions, but it seems like a good chunk if not most of the site is on sale. Look for the items with the "key style" tag. Code should work on that stuff. And there's plenty of items that are up for this discount that are real hard to find anywhere else on sale.

Note that there ARE some exceptions, but it seems like a good chunk if not most of the site is on sale. Look for the items with the “key style” tag. Code should work on that stuff. And there’s plenty of items that are up for this discount that are real hard to find anywhere else on sale. Off we go with some picks…

Goodyear welted to Danite rubber soles in the UK. Full review of the Kempton can be found here. Sizes are listed in UK sizes, so, use the conversion chart. Suede Kempton is also shown at the very top of the post. A perfect, extremely well made suede chukka.

Prices have gone up on Filson’s Original Brief in recent times, but at least this 20% off discount gets it back down to about-ish where it used to be priced at a few years back. All four colors available. And the fast, free shipping and free returns is nice here.

Big fan of the grey option. Got a pair myself and they’re super comfortable. Note that these are NOT from their thousand mile line, but still worth a good strong look. Solid, sturdy, made in Portugal, and walks the line between dressy and rugged. Great for smart casual wear.

Speaking of that thousand-mile-line… nice of East Dane to include the 1k collection this time around. Usually they exclude them. Not this time.

Half a grand. That’s… not cheap. But you’re getting the 25% off. Pretty sure you’re looking at the Bond peacoat from Skyfall here fellas. Made in Italy, 80% wool / 20% nylon, mostly unlined, and those peak lapels. Yes, it’s spendy. But it’s an investment that’s gonna last and last and last.

More UK Made footwear. Goodyear welted. Simple cap toe. Nice looking shape to the toe. And the buckles are nicely understated and far from chunky. Once again, careful with sizing. Sizes are UK sizes.

Note that these things are dead, friggin’, simple. Unlined on the inside. So, it’ll be up to you to fill it with dividers and padded folders for your electronics. But they are made in the UK, and the steel bar closure detail is interesting. Good for the classically styled guy who’s also a minimalist and wants something well made. Just 15″ wide though, so, you best carry a small laptop.

More British Footwear savings! Once upon a time these would list at $330. Now? $280. Thanks Brexit. Chelseas from the land that invented em’. Goodyear welted. Leather soles. Made in England. Super sleek. Full review here. Again, sizes are listed in UK sizes, so use the chart and try them on a carpeted surface, first, before committing to them.

The one with the separate shoe compartment. Yep, that’s this duffel. Just barely over 2,000 cubic inches of space, so, maybe not the best weekender, but certainly worth considering for the gym. Going for $75ish over on the main Amazon site.

Italy’s version of Chucks. Kinda. They aren’t made in Italy, but the brand is Italian. No rubber cap toe here, but I’ve found Supergas to be more durable (and more comfortable) than Cons. Also available in black, navy, and a grey sage.

Still plenty pricey, but super versatile and built to last. 12.5 x 20 x 11.5 = 2875 cubic inches of space. That’s plenty for most. Leather accents. Made in the USA.

Good grief that’s a lot of beef. Same dimensions and design as the canvas options above, but… in leather. And extremely expensive. Still made in the USA.

Attention all “Dappered Space” Fans. These are a huge, HUGE upgrade over those insufferable polyester fleece blankets you used to use in college (or, still are… which is fine, we’ve all been there). They’re not huge (60.25″ x 40.25″) but they’ve got a nice mid-weight to them, aren’t overly scratchy, and are made in the USA.

For the heavy daily packers, or, the extremely light over-night packers. 5 exterior pockets, lined interior with 2 pockets and a padded laptop sleeve. And they even include some Oil finish wax in case you want to really grease it up.

Because it’s nice to dream, no? Made in the USA.

