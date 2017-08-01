Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Sale Section just got restocked. Big Time.

As predicted yesterday, J. Crew’s sale section has just gotten a pretty impressive injection of new stock. Plus, sale prices are already pretty low since it’s coming to the end of the season (hi August, when’d you get here?) and the extra 50% off is a bigger cut than normal.

Just watch out. It’s final sale guys. No returns here. So, tread carefully. I wouldn’t be shocked if some of this stuff hustled out those virtual internet doors pretty quick though.

Lots of sizes at post time, which is a bit of a shocker. Can’t imagine it’s gonna get much cheaper. All Italian cotton. Crisp without being stiff. A shade of blue that’s interesting but doesn’t shout. Unlined. Walks the line between dressed up and dressed down perfectly. A terrific warm weather blazer that can absolutely pull duty in the cooler months if you’re good with a jolt of (subtle) color. Also available in the Crosby fit, but, just in 40R for the bigger dudes at post time.

Some mixed reviews on this one. But, for a single breasted mac with chest high hand pockets? Might be worth taking a shot. Still, final sale.

Boy… final sale shoes can be a real tough ask. No returns on footwear should scare off most. Yet, these are Goodyear welted and the suede isn’t half bad. Seems to run a half size too big. Nice reviews. See the outfit that these are shown above with over here.

Final sale, but J. Crew knows what they’re doing when it comes to the shawl collar cardigan thing. Beefy looking stitch, perfect deep shade of navy, and a contrast stitch at the placket.

Where’d they find these things? Thought that Atlantic blue linen sportcoat was long gone by now. Brown option was going for $298 retail, and the Atlantic Blue was originally $348. I don’t expect these to last long.

A Bing Crosby style retro sweater polo, with less risk than it was at $75. Thirty bucks still isn’t nothing (especially final sale), but it allows you to dip a toe in the retro waters for a little bit.

Oxford cloth in an unexpected “deep water blue” shade (usually oxford cloth suits come in light blue or grey). Oxford cloth wears somewhere between chino and linen. Not as stiff as chino, but not as wrinkly/light as linen. For a lot of guys, it’s a perfect mid point when it comes to summer suiting. Don’t forget the pants. Remember, J. Crew sells their suits as separates. Not nested pairs.

Twenty bones for some oxford cloth pants? That’s tempting. A bit more accommodating, but I don’t know if I’d call these things a “straight” fit. It’s not their 1040 fit, that’s for sure. 14 3/4″ leg opening here. So, again, a little more room, but not a ton. That garment dyed oxford cloth though is something to behold (and, wear).

A basic, but the beefy stitch makes it stand out in a good way. Nice reviews on this one too.

Again, final sale shoes are a tough ask. But… Goodyear welted, Italian leather, and insoles that’ll conform to your feet over time. Basic bluchers, but still worth a mention. From their upgraded “Ludlow” line of footwear.

The extra 50% off sale items code YAYSALE runs clear through 8/7, so, again… might be worth keeping an eye on the sale section for new items as the days roll on.