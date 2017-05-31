Chinos, Chukkas, Polo #4 – The Classic Blue & Khaki Color Combo

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation of why this combo works, and click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: Criquet “The Players Shirt” – $79. Spendy as hell, but nails a lot of details that cheaper, basic polos just don’t. Jersey fabric construction, a collar that comes with collar stays (no curling!), and a deeper placket. Plus that button, flap pocket is a plus. If eighty bucks for a polo seems stupid to you, one of these Luxe Touch polos in navy from BR should do the trick.

The Chinos: GAP Vintage Washed Slim Fit Khakis in Palomino Brown – $28.80 w/ BETTER. The way to look a little more contemporary, and less like someone working at Best Buy? (Even if you do, in fact, work at Best Buy.) To avoid that look, find chinos that are more saturated with color than the standard, khaki dockers your Dad favored in 1996. Also look for a slim or straight fit, and no pleats.

The Chukkas: J. Crew Kenton Goodyear Welted Crepe Sole Chukka – $198. Nice suede, good construction, and they’ve been getting included in some codes as of late. Also shown at the top of the post. Also worth a shot? The Allen Edmonds x Massdrop Chukka. Review here. Perfect if you prefer a smooth, slim sole over a textured crepe sole. This latest drop ends soon though. Like, before the day is out.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Blend Mid-Calf Socks in Taupe – $12.50. Still the champ.

The Sunglasses: Suncloud Polarized “Motorway” in Tortoise – $48.90. A bit of an updated Club Master look here, minus the Ray-Ban price.

The Watch: Timex Navi Ocean – $135. Pictured at the top of the page is actually the Huckberry exclusive Standard Instruments Pilot Timer, but, those are at a steep $250 right now. The new Timex Navi Ocean should do plenty fine.

The Belt: Polo Ralph Lauren Tan Belt – $39 ($65). Basic, but has some contrast at the edges. Nice looking buckle too. Ships free via Mr. Porter.

The Briefcase: Owen and Fred Flight Brief in Charcoal – $195. Made here in the USA. Yes really. And check out those leather accents. Walks the “smart casual” line well.