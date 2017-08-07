Most Wanted Affordable Style – August 2017

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

If past is prologue, then these are gonna be a great buy for the price. Cheap suede is almost always more reliable and better looking than cheap smooth leather, and many of H&M’s “Premium Quality” shoes are made in Portugal. And don’t underestimate the versatility of grey suede shoes. Wear em’ with light chinos now in the heat, and then pair them with dark wash denim and a brown leather belt once it cools off.

Part of their recent pre-order fall 2017 collection that just launched. That icy-shade of blue is something else. Sorta like the lightweight cotton sportcoat that Banana Republic is selling right now, only in a more breathable and versatile wool. Ships in early September. Wear it with jeans, an OCBD, and those grey suede H&M shoes, and you’ve got a laid back but still really sharp looking date outfit.

Spendy, even with the extra 30% off code, but made in England and built to last. Available in two colors, and, unlike many cheaper vests, you can get the sizing more dialed in thanks to precise chest sizes (36, 38, 40, etc., instead of S/M/L). Matte cotton exterior with cotton cord trim. Lightly padded/insulated with polyester. A heritage garment that you’ll look great in (and feel good wearing) for years to come. Now if we could just get some weather to roll around where wearing this would be necessary, and then we’d be in business.

A little like the Glycine Combat Sub on Massdrop… only… not. Quartz movement, but it is their Eco-Drive so it’s powered by light. Sweet, 007ish striped strap. Power gauge indicator between 6 and 9. 42mm case size. 100m water resistance, so, should be able to take some wear and tear. Bezel, unfortunately, is fixed. Not sure why they decided to do that.

The Request: BR… bring back your lightweight wool mac please?

They’ve got a couple of new, cotton blend macs on their site (in preparation for the fall weather). But what about their outstanding, lightweight wool number from early Spring? That thing was incredible. Full review here. Fingers crossed they bring it back.

It’s back and available in the US via Netflix. Also known as “Y Gwyll” in Welsh, it’s a dark, supremely well written police drama set in small-town Wales. The main character, DCI Mathias, has a good sense of functional but still sharp style. It’s a perfect show to fire up if you’re getting sick of the heat of summer, and are already looking forward to the changing winds that fall brings.

