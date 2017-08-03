A rare Zappos Sale, Nordstrom Anniv. Last Call, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No exclusions? Nice. Also, that code gets you free shipping no minimum. Now might not be a bad time to take their Clarks shoes collection for a spin. Those grey suede chelseas look like they could do great with jeans come fall. And speaking of jeans, jeans are often excluded from codes. Same goes for their terrific basic leather belts (not too thick, not too thin, just right for smart casual). Not so this time.

Zappos? A sale at Zappos? Seems like its been years since that happened. If you’ll notice, the Allen Edmonds prices are right where they have been during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Seems like they’re trying to compete with Uncle Nordy. The difference at Zappos? The shipping speeds are outrageously fast. Returns are free too of course.

Full honesty guys. I have zero experience with Glycine. Heard of em’, but that’s about it. Word is they were purchased by Invicta? Swiss movement here. 200m water resistance. 42mm case diameter, thinner than your average diver, and classic good looks. There are also a ton of different colors and strap options to pick from. That striped NATO strap model? Dang. That’s about as Bond-y as Bond gets, without the Bond price tag. Still steep though, so, tread carefully. If you don’t want to risk the final sale-ness of this drop, Jomashop seems to have these for around $475-$500.

Looks like the only exclusion is their “Classic Shirts” collection? But that means their lightly structured L’Enfant blazers are getting the cut. H&C is known for their unique sizing model. Not S/M/L, but instead a sizing system based on your height and body type (skinny, slim, athletic, broad).

It’s now or never fellas. If you’ve been saving up to pick up something nice during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale… now’s the time to jump on it. Sale ends Sunday. Prices go back up on Monday. Some highlights are above, but the full picks are here. Do note that not everything is still in stock that was at the launch of this thing.

Also worth a mention: