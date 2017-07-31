The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – July ’17

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Best Sale: Nordstrom Annviersary Sale

Tons of inventory. A wide selection of brands. Range is from luxury to super affordable Nordy house brands. And it all ships and returns for free. Plus, it’s still going on. Picks here.

Most Checkbook Wrecking Sale: Suitsupply Outlet

It’s closed now, but this is always one of those super tricky ones. Why? Because the discounts are substantial, but it’s all final sale and there’s not a lot of basic, wheelhouse items in it. Lots of funky patterns and what not (I mean, it’s their outlet). Still, it’s so hard to resist. Hope your purchases worked out if you picked up anything.

2nd Most Checkbook Wrecking Sale: Ledbury: Summer Sale

First they launched the first real sale they’ve had in a good long while. And then? They added more to it, like OCBDs. And now they’re knocking an extra 20% off sale orders of $145+ w/ EXTRA20. Balancing the checkbook this month aint’ gonna be fun.

Best Individual Item Deal: JOMERS Button Down Polos – $25

And they aren’t even on sale! These things are a legitimate steal. UNIQLO seems to have discontinued their button down collar polos, and while J. Crew is now making a button down polo, those are pretty darn expensive. These? Made in Peru, super soft oxford cotton (it’s not oxford shirt cloth, but instead an oxford weave), and just twenty five bucks. Four colors to pick from. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10” / 190.

2nd Best Individual Deal: Invicta Automatic Diver for under $50

This happened during Amazon’s prime day. An automatic watch for under the price of many Timex quartz tickers. Unreal. Not a bad diver to throw on a NATO strap and use as a beater/cheap watch this summer when your more expensive time pieces should stay in the box.

Most Bummer-inducing Style News: Allen Edmonds CEO Stepping Down

Not a bummer for him. I’m guessing he’s pretty proud of what he’s done with Allen Edmonds during his tenure, and pretty stoked to not be under the stress of running one of the last great American style companies. Gonna miss Mr. Grangaard though. He did one hell of a job.

Longest Time ever Waited for an Item to be Reviewed: L.E. Half Canvas Blazer

Took us almost 3 months to get our hands on one, but, we did it! It’s nice. I prefer Spier & Mackay or J. Crew, but when half off? It’s awfully nice for the price if on heavy discount. By the way, it’s back ordered well into October now.

Best reason to put up another wall: Floor of the Oceans Map – $199

Look, I know open floor plans are all the rage and everything but… all I need is an excuse. Like a blank wall. Currently on sale. That thing is gorgeous. Not small either. 35.4″ x 51.2″ I think I’ve been reading too much of The Dappered Space.

Best Suit from Instagram to Wear While Viewing that Ocean Floor Map: This one

adamterry: “Where does Dappered vacation?

Atlantis. Natch. Either that or touring the seaQuest.

Best Ultra Cheap Style News: Target’s New Brand(s)?

They’re gonna start rolling out a new batch of brands in the coming weeks. One of which, “Goodfellow & Co.” alleges to focus on quality and fit. We’ll see. Fingers be crossed.

Most Ridiculous Copy Written by a Men’s Magazine: GQ

I started to write out all the things that are wrong with the shirt and the GQ commentary, but, I had to stop. We’re doomed.

I suppose it was much better for those who won something, but, still. Not bad. Let’s do it again next year, no? Great. Thanks again to you guys for being the best readers on the internet. And thanks to all the brands who participated.

Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.