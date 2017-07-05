Target to introduce new men’s brand focusing on “quality and fit”

Target just announced that come early September, they’ll roll out a new men’s apparel and accessories brand that’ll focus on “quality and fit.”

It’ll be called “Goodfellow & Co.,” and the early sneak peek images of what this brand will offer is promising:

Two of their standard men’s brands, Merona & Mossimo, certainly have had some hits over the years. Yet for the menswear enthusiasts, those brands have sometimes missed the mark too. Even Target’s Executive VP & Chief Merchandising officer admitted in the press release that Target isn’t “necessarily top-of-mind for men’s style needs.”

They’re obviously hoping to change that with Goodfellow & Co.

Is this a direct response to the long standing rumors and eventual purchase of Bonobos by Wal Mart? Maybe. Or, maybe Target realizes that there actually is a market out there for men who want to dress well, and do so on a budget.

Goodfellow & Co. will be one of four new brands to launch in September. The others will be a women’s apparel and accessories brand, a women’s “fashion performance apparel brand,” and a “modern home” brand. So, paging the Dappered Space for that last one.

We’ll certainly get a review up of some of these new Goodfellow & Co. goods once they hit stores/online.