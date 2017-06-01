New BR Sale Section Items, Massdrop’s Latest Orient Watch, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

30% off is the baseline discount for BR, but they have dumped a decent amount of new stuff into the sale section, so, there’s new stuff in there that’s already been marked down a bit, and the extra 30% off is certainly nice. That Navy Madras Linen Blazer? Only available (on sale) in standard fit, but it does have the exact same linen shell as the terrific Lands’ End option. The one issue? It’s fully lined. The Lands’ End blazer is much breezier. But, this is in a standard fit. It’ll be less constricting on bigger frames than the LE tailored fit.

Available in a black or blue dial. Are the savings massive compared to grabbing one from LongIslandWatch? Not really. The Black option runs $169 there, and the blue $175. But there’s still savings none the less. Just remember that Massdrop is final sale only. So, no returns. Also, note that this is NOT the Mako USA. This is the regular ol’ Mako. Ship date is the end of June. So if you’re headed on vacation between now and then and need a diver? This won’t get to you in time.

I understand the costs are going up everywhere… but… doesn’t it feel like Bonobos is accelerating when it comes to pricing out their previous customer base? I mean… almost $300 for some linen pants? But hell, what do I know. Plenty of new arrivals. Just be aware that they’re spendy. So you best be ultra loyal to Bonobos, the fits, and their fabrics.

Last Chance guys. Picks here. Note that some of the picks appear to have sold out in what must have been a sale-specific allotment, and thus, have already returned to regular price. But? Lots still to be had. And as always, everything ships and returns for free.

What can I say fellas… it’s the week after the unofficial start to summer, so, the sales are a bit thin right now. But there are a few new items in the J. Crew sale section worth noting. Current deal is just an extra 30% off, as well as an extra 50% off final sale items.

Also worth a mention: