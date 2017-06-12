Monday Sales Tripod – J. Crew Stretch Wool Suits, Goodyear Welted Shoes, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Sneaky J. Crew. At post time (and maybe they’ll fix it?) the FRESHPICKS tag isn’t showing up on these suits when you browse the suit section, but it IS there when you find them in the new arrivals and/or the sportcoats section? Pants are on sale too. Remember, they’re separates, so you have to put each individual piece in your cart. No nested pairs here (like Suitsupply).Wide lapel suit jacket should match the stretch worsted pant (look at the inside label on the jacket, it says stretch).

The Pick: 4 Non-Iron Regent or Milano Fit Dress Shirts for $55.20 a pop (reg. $92 per)

This is a select item/specific deals event, and while the select items seem to be few and far between (and lacking in size selection online), the 40% off 4+ shirt deal is worth a look if you’re a fan. Dropping $220 is no small ask, but if you’re a fan of Brooks Brothers shirts, now’s not a bad time to stock up. Meanwhile, they’re still pretty spendy, but their burgundy wingtips (made by Allen Edmonds) are over $100 off. You do get a slim, grippy sole with the Brooks Brothers version, which is quite desirable for plenty. Here’s how to wear em’.

Couple of drops are active on Massdrop that are worth pointing out. First is some full grain, goodyear welted wingtips from the brand “Nico Nerini.” Never heard of em’. Shoes are made in India from Italian calfskin. Second would be the Miyota powered, automatic, pilot-style watches from Harding. Haven’t heard of Harding either. But, if you like the looks of the Seiko 5 flieger watch, but want something with some size (these are a whopping 46 mm), then this might be a solid bet. Oh, and the Allen Edmonds Chukkas are available again too. Looks like those are gonna be a standard on Massdrop from now on? Remember, it’s Massdrop, so all sales are final.

Also worth a mention on a Monday