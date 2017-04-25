In Review: J. Crew’s Syd Sunglasses

Combination frames are really big right now. The mixing of acetate and metal, in one pair of sunglasses, somehow achieves looking both casual and dressed up at the same time. So while sometimes (but not always) wayfarers look a little too casual with a suit, and sometimes (but not always) wire frames look a little too stark with a t-shirt and shorts… combination frames do it all, all kinds of right, all of the time.

And J. Crew has filled that sweet spot in shades, that good-quality but not crazy expensive spot, with a pair of their own in this contemporary style.

Throwback, keyhole bridge. Gently squared off lenses keep em’ looking proportional and contemporary.

Yes, they’re made in China, but they don’t feel like convenience store clearance rack junkers. The acetate is smooth as silk, the hinges have a solid tension to them, and while there is a bit of “creeky” sounds coming from the acetate as you put them on straight out of the box, that sound is made due to their welcome taughtness and thickness. These things ain’t rickety in the least.

Acetate + Wire combination = Casual but Dressed up at the same time. Kinda like wearing a suit without a tie.

They’re also quite comfortable. There’s no silicone nose pads or anything, but the curved, soft edges of where they hit the bridge of your nose are stable without being bruising. As someone with a relatively large noggin’, I was surprised how comfortable they felt the first time I slipped them on. In terms of sizing, they feel like they’re in the 54mm – 55mm range. So, most guys should be able to wear them comfortably. Lenses aren’t polarized, but they are made from something called CR-39, which has a high abrasion resistance.

Sizing is somewhere in the 54mm – 55mm range. Should fit most average sized heads.

Shown here with a 54mm version of the Persol 714

Keyhole bridge is a nice, retro touch, but the gently squared off shape to the lenses keep them from looking like something you pulled out of a costume shop accessories bin. They’re modern with a nod to a past. A bit of two worlds. Just like the acetate and nickel silver combination frames.

When J. Crew launched their line of sunglasses a year or so ago, it appeared that they were gonna do their best to keep them excluded from codes. That has since changed, and many of their frames are often included in their select item sales. At just around eighty bucks when 30% off (as they are now) they’re a rare, not cheap but not super spendy pair of sunglasses which somehow accomplishes being both unique and timeless at the same time.

Shown above in “Amber Horn.”

Want a super cheap alternative? Try UNIQLO’s “Combination” Sunglasses.

They’re not as comfortable and don’t feel quite as substantial, but they’re a solid buy at $15.