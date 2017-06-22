Extra Half off BR Sale Items, Spier & Mackay Suit Savings, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Seems like the goods in their sale section right now is a good mix of warm weather sale items, plus clearance items from last fall/winter. Not seeing any final sale items either? That seersucker blazer has lots of potential. Big fan of brands that use not-so-traditional forms of seersucker (in this case, a navy and black combo). Sizes seem to be scattered on most items.

That’s $50 CAD of course. So, what was once $448 CAD is now $398 CAD. Or, just under $300 USD for a half canvas, Australian merino wool suit. With non functioning sleeve buttons no less, so that makes for easy tailoring. Plus, their contemporary fits are much, much more accommodating to the gym-going crowd (they do have true slim fit suits too). They also did recently introduce some higher end, Italian wool suits, with wider lapels, and those will run you closer to $375 USD. Meanwhile, they’ve also restocked their sharkskin fabric suits. $50 off deal expires Sunday, 6/25.

This certainly feels like a true clearance, so sizes are scattered at best (picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time.) But that also means that prices are about as low as you’d think they go. Those crepe sole, Italian suede, taupe chukkas? Might have to give them the chinos, chukkas, polo treatment at that price.

No extra % off code, yet, but who knows if one is a comin’ this time. Fingers crossed that perhaps they do a big clearance blowout down the line. But even at these prices, there’s a few Jack Spade cases worth a good look. Just out of college and interviewing? Last thing you wanna do is walk into a potential place of employment with a backpack slung over your interview suit. (That said, if you’re jobless, dropping $200ish on a briefcase might be a tough ask.)

Plus, you can knock another 5% off + get free shipping on orders over $75 w/ SALEFIVE. I think some of you who are on their catalog mailing list might have single use codes that take an extra 20% off though? Check your mail box. Bottom line: It’s a select items sale with some good looking shirts in it. If you’re going for basics like their white poplins, expect to have to use the 4 for $179 multi buy, and then stack the SALEFIVE on top of that.

Also worth a mention: