Allen Edmonds 2nds Flash Sale, Spier Sportcoat Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Allen Edmonds: Factory 2nds Online Flash Sale
- Cornwallis Medallion Toe Oxfords – $195 ($299)
- Fifth Ave. Oxfords – $195 ($299)
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxfords – $195 ($299)
- Higgins Mill Boots – $195 ($289)
- Liverpool Chelsea Boots – $249 ($349)
- Dalton Wingtip Boots – $245 ($349)
- St. John’s Double Monk Straps – $199 ($299)
- Mora 2.0 Double Monk Straps – $199 ($299)
- Shell Cordovan Park Ave. – $399 ($529)
Hooray for e-commerce. No phone calls necessary this time. And there are plenty of desirable models under $200. (Which in this day and age, considering labor and materials, is downright wild… even if there is a cosmetic blemish to em’.) Shipping is free, but you will get nailed with a $10 re-stocking fee if you return a pair of factory 2nds through the mail. As always, size, width, and color selection can vary/be scattered since these are factory 2nds.
Huckberry: 15% off w/ FIREWORKS + Stand. Instruments Sale
- Standard Instruments Pilot Mission Timer in Black/Grey – $127.48 ($250)
- Standard Instruments Pilot Mission Timer in Black/Green – $127.48 ($250)
- Astorflex Greenflex Chukkas – $123.25 ($145)
- Armogan “White Moon” Le Mans Chrono – $187 ($220)
Some exclusions apply of course (pretty sure it ain’t gonna work on their pre-owned Rolex’s or stuff like that) but 15% off is a nice little extra boost. PLUS, it’s been a while since their Standard Issue Instrument watches went on sale. They’re quartz, but they’re awfully nice. Light but still solid. Great case shape. Full review can be found here.
Spier & Mackay: 15% off Sportcoats w/ SPORTCOAT15
- Navy Wool Hopsack Sportcoat in Contemp. or Slim Fit – $227ish USD ($348 CAD)
- Bright Blue Wool Hopsack Sportcoat in Contemp. or Slim Fit – $227ish USD ($348 CAD)
- Bright Blue HERRINGBONE Wool Hopsack Sportcoat in Contemp. or Slim Fit – $191ish USD FINAL SALE ($249 CAD)
- Charcoal Tonal Check Wool 3 roll/2.5 Sportcoat in Contemp. or Slim Fit – $191ish USD FINAL SALE ($249 CAD)
They’re due for a restock. Meaning, there’s not a ton of sizes left when it comes to their sportcoats. But boy, they sure can be winners. Some of them are already on sale too, so an extra 15% off plus the CAD to USD exchange rate and… you could end up with a mighty fine sportcoat for a more than fair price. Code expires Sunday July 2nd.
GUSTIN: White/Gum or White Lowtops Pre Order – $149
Italian, Nappa leather uppers. Low profile toe box. Leather lined. Made in Italy. Doesn’t ship until September or October though. And thus, that be the Gustin model.
East Dane: New Additions to Spring Sale
- Cole Haan Suede Chukkas in Brown – $90 or Bourbon – $108 ($180)
- To Boot New York Italian Made Double Monks – $158 ($395)
- To Boot New York Italian Made Cap Toe Oxfords – $158 ($395)
- Jack Spade Anchor Embossed Billfold – $38.40 FINAL ($128)
Backed by Amazon, so shipping is fast and free (and if you’ve got Prime, it’ll ship with the 2 day service). Lots of higher end names in there. Be careful of final sale stuff. It’s not the norm, far from it, but there are some final sale/non-returnable items scattered about in there.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off sale items.
- Brooks Brothers: They’re running a big summer clearance. Picks here.
- J. Crew: 25% off select + 40% off sale items w/ SUMMER