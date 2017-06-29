Allen Edmonds 2nds Flash Sale, Spier Sportcoat Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Hooray for e-commerce. No phone calls necessary this time. And there are plenty of desirable models under $200. (Which in this day and age, considering labor and materials, is downright wild… even if there is a cosmetic blemish to em’.) Shipping is free, but you will get nailed with a $10 re-stocking fee if you return a pair of factory 2nds through the mail. As always, size, width, and color selection can vary/be scattered since these are factory 2nds.

Some exclusions apply of course (pretty sure it ain’t gonna work on their pre-owned Rolex’s or stuff like that) but 15% off is a nice little extra boost. PLUS, it’s been a while since their Standard Issue Instrument watches went on sale. They’re quartz, but they’re awfully nice. Light but still solid. Great case shape. Full review can be found here.

They’re due for a restock. Meaning, there’s not a ton of sizes left when it comes to their sportcoats. But boy, they sure can be winners. Some of them are already on sale too, so an extra 15% off plus the CAD to USD exchange rate and… you could end up with a mighty fine sportcoat for a more than fair price. Code expires Sunday July 2nd.

Italian, Nappa leather uppers. Low profile toe box. Leather lined. Made in Italy. Doesn’t ship until September or October though. And thus, that be the Gustin model.

Backed by Amazon, so shipping is fast and free (and if you’ve got Prime, it’ll ship with the 2 day service). Lots of higher end names in there. Be careful of final sale stuff. It’s not the norm, far from it, but there are some final sale/non-returnable items scattered about in there.

Also worth a mention: