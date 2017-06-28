Brooks Brothers Up to 70% off Summer Clearance Event

Have the prices fallen in their clearance section, as has been the case in the past during loudly publicized clearance events? Honestly, it doesn’t look like prices have moved that much. But what has happened is that there’s been a fresh injection of marked down items into the sale section, and what was almost completely out of stock, is now replenished.

Can one re-stock clearance? Didn’t think that was possible.

Anyway, it’s still Brooks Brothers, so nothing is dirt cheap, but it’s still worth taking a spin through their… 89 pages of clearance items. Yikes. Here’s the best of the best that we found.

Yes, it’s select styles, but there are some wheelhouse, versatile options in there. And it appears that you can mix and match sport shirts and dress shirts to get to your four? Shown above is a Regent Fit Gingham Irish Linen Sport Shirt, a Non-Iron Regent Fit Heathered Oxford Sport Shirt, a Regent Fit Button Down Dress Shirt, and a Non-Iron Regent Fit Gingham Sport Shirt. Size selection varies depending on the color and style that you’re going for (it’s a clearance after all).

Big fan of these things. Made in Italy from noticeably high quality materials. A little tight at first, but they break in nicely. Leather linings. Tweedy-Wool uppers, but I’ve been wearing them in the heat and they feel just fine.

Probably not gonna get a lot (or any) use in the summer, but this is an example of some clearance items that somehow got a re-stock. Pretty sure the navy and grey options were all but gone… but now? Lots of sizes at post time. Soft construction. Nice reviews on the site. Regent is also available in brown or burgundy.

Spendy as all get out, especially since it’s cotton and not wool, but check out that texture. Super soft construction. Italian made and it’s just the back with a yoke lining (along with the sleeves which is standard). Sorta reminds me of the Bonobos Italian Wool unconstructed sportcoats, only here it’s cotton instead.

Has a nice, substantial, standing collar. Zippered pockets. Also available in green. Not a bad price considering it’s suede. Also shown at the top of the post.

The shawl collar is a Red Fleece item, so expect it to fit noticeably trimmer compared to the mock neck. Yet that mock neck has that nice textured stitch to the fabric, which is sourced from Italy.

One of them sportcoat/outerwear hybrid things. Make no mistake, it’s outerwear. Wearing it inside over, say, a sweater and an OCBD would look goofy as hell. Like you’re always ready to walk outside. But as a piece of outerwear? Should look darn good. Button & zip front. Dual rear vents. Lightweight poly with down filling.

Couple of striped, casual options from their younger leaning Red Fleece brand. Duo-fold cotton on the henley.

Color me skeptical of the one review, which says his sportcoat was “Fraying” after just one day. That seems… highly unlikely. And if it did happen, it seems quite unlikely that it’d be an issue that all of these sportcoats would have. But still, be aware that that’s the one review. Herringbone pattern. Super soft construction again, and it looks like it’s just yoke lined in the back. No front lining even? Nice.

These two happen to be all wool (not all Brookscool is all wool) suits that have been assembled to be as cool as possible, and crease resistant. Just half lined in the back. If memory serves, many if not most BrooksCool suits are full canvas? No mention of that here though.

Spendy, but should be noticeably better made compared to cheaper cardigans. Made from their high quality Saxxon wool. Four colors to pick from (sizes are scattered depending on the shade). Mother of Pearl buttons. Year round weight to the fabric. Just remember, if it’s not a Red Fleece item (and these aren’t) don’t expect a slim fit.

Checks and checks and checks and… you get the idea. Appears that there’s an orange or rust colored window pane pattern underlying all them checks on the left? “Just” checks on the right.

Chunky wool sweaters for… not now. The future. Might be worth keeping an eye on in case they drop further in the sale section. From the Red Fleece collection, so, should fit trimmer than their main line.

Two suits for the warmer weather ahead. The BrooksCool IS one of the suits made with wool and engineered fibers. Same result though. Lighter weight and breathable. The linen? All Irish linen there. So expect wrinkles. But that’s part of the charm.

Gotta love the review for this one:

★★★★★3 out of 5 stars

User: Normalsizeformyage



CLOTHES TO FIT CHILDREN

Fabric and styling was very nice and I would have loved to have kept it. I ordered my size but did not pay enough attention to the body shape. Obviously, at 200lbs I cannot fit in any clothes in the Regent line. Why does BB make clothes only for very thin people? They didn’t use to.

So. The Regent fit, to me, feels slightly more roomy than the Fitzgerald fit. Which is hardly a skinny fit. Regent/Fitzgerald fit is my own, personal preferred fit, at 5’10″/190. I am NOT “very thin.” And I don’t wear my stuff as tight and tailored as most do. I’m a straight fit jeans/chinos kinda guy. So I don’t know what this fella’s definition of “children” is, but we simply don’t agree. He should stick to the boxy Madison fit.

Not sure when this “Summer Clearance” event ends. The fine print says “while supplies last.” Whatever that means. It might just indicate that they’ve dumped some new stuff in the clearance section, and here’s where prices are gonna be for a bit. But, who knows.