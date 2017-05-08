Monday Sales Tripod – Retro Polos, Sleek Work Briefs, Timex Red Wings, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Usual exclusions apply here, and the good folks at BR have seemingly excluded half of their site (for example, ALL of their casual chinos are a “BR PICK” this time around). Yet, their brand new, Spanish made, Goodyear Welted Loafers get the cut? Interesting. Meanwhile, their retro, rat-pack-ish sweater polos are getting extremely good reviews. Might be time to check those out. ALSO, know that you can get free 2-day shipping at $75 on Banana stuff w/ BRSHIP. That code stacks, and can also stack with the cardmember extra 10% off code BRCARD.

It’s a Mother’s Day themed code, but it’s very much working on the guys stuff. Limited exclusions, and sadly, sale items is one of them. So, no doubling up on the discounts there. Code runs through Sunday, 5/14.

The Pick: Timex x Red Wing Chrono in Black & Tan, Black, or Grey – $90 ($158)

This $60 off code has been resurrected. BUT… there’s fewer models to pick from now. Looks like the original color combo is currently sold out at Todd Synder. Still, that cool, monochromatic grey option would look pretty slick up against summer casual wear. Remember, it’s just the Red Wing chronos. None of their other watches.

WARNING: This is playing with fire guys. Word is they’re on a skeleton crew and customer service is non-existent. So if you do jump in on some of these fire-sale prices? Use a method of payment with charge-back/solid buyer protection. Just in case what you ordered never gets to you.

Also worth a mention on a Monday