Monday Sales Tripod – Retro Polos, Sleek Work Briefs, Timex Red Wings, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Banana Republic, GAP, ON: 40% off w/ MAY
- B.R. Pima Cotton Sweater Polo – $35.70 ($59.50)
- B.R. Dellbrook Italian Leather Loafer – $88.80 ($148)
- B.R. Italian Suede Belt – $35.70 ($59.50)
- B.R. Made in Spain Goodyear Welted Loafers – $210 ($350)
- B.R. Heritage Cashmere Linen Sweater – $76.80 ($128) shown at top of post
- GAP 95% Nylon, 5% Spandex Lightweight “Performance” Khakis in Slim or Straight Fit – $38.97 ($64.95)
- GAP Cotton/Linen 10″ Short – $29.97 ($49.95)
- GAP Cotton/Linen Bomber Jacket – $53.97 ($89.95)
- Old Navy Slim Ultimate Built-In Flex Lightweight Khakis for Men – $23.40 ($39.94)
Usual exclusions apply here, and the good folks at BR have seemingly excluded half of their site (for example, ALL of their casual chinos are a “BR PICK” this time around). Yet, their brand new, Spanish made, Goodyear Welted Loafers get the cut? Interesting. Meanwhile, their retro, rat-pack-ish sweater polos are getting extremely good reviews. Might be time to check those out. ALSO, know that you can get free 2-day shipping at $75 on Banana stuff w/ BRSHIP. That code stacks, and can also stack with the cardmember extra 10% off code BRCARD.
#2. Coach: 30% off w/ MOM17
- Metropolitan Brief in Sport Calf Leather – $346.50 ($495)
- Metropolitan SLIM Brief in Block Leather – $346.50 ($495)
- Coach Print Card Case in Coated Canvas – $52.50 ($75)
- Rimmed Pilot Sunglasses – $154 ($220)
- Bleeker Legacy Leather Money Clip – $33.60 ($48)
It’s a Mother’s Day themed code, but it’s very much working on the guys stuff. Limited exclusions, and sadly, sale items is one of them. So, no doubling up on the discounts there. Code runs through Sunday, 5/14.
#3. Todd Snyder: $60 off Timex R.W. Chronos w/ ANNIVERSARY
The Pick: Timex x Red Wing Chrono in Black & Tan, Black, or Grey – $90 ($158)
This $60 off code has been resurrected. BUT… there’s fewer models to pick from now. Looks like the original color combo is currently sold out at Todd Synder. Still, that cool, monochromatic grey option would look pretty slick up against summer casual wear. Remember, it’s just the Red Wing chronos. None of their other watches.
BONUS Jackthreads: 70% off going out of business FINAL sale
- JackThreads Sadler Wingtip – $25.49 FINAL ($90)
- PF Flyers Center Hi – $16.49 FINAL ($60)
- JackThreads Earl Chukkas – $26.99 FINAL ($90) multiple colors
- JackThreads 9″ Chino Shorts – $10.49 FINAL ($39) multiple colors
WARNING: This is playing with fire guys. Word is they’re on a skeleton crew and customer service is non-existent. So if you do jump in on some of these fire-sale prices? Use a method of payment with charge-back/solid buyer protection. Just in case what you ordered never gets to you.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Lands’ End: 30 % off reg. priced styles w/ PICNIC and 5233
- Yoox: Extra 20% off sale style + free shipping
- Gilt City: They’re still running that extra 35% off Voucher for J. Crew Factory
- Massdrop: They’ve got the Orient Ray II Diver up for $149.99. About as good as it currently gets for this hacking and hand-winding watch. Know that it’s final sale, and it won’t ship until late May.
- J. Crew: 30% off sale items w/ SHOPSALE
