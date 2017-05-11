LE’s Half Canvas Blazer, $30 Boots, Italian Made Leather Goods, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Heads up to all the fine shoe hounds out there. Carmina is one of those “next level” brands that some of us drool over, but for whatever reason just don’t ever dump the cash on (maybe it’s because they’re usually noticeably more expensive than Allen Edmonds.) These suckers are made in Spain, sleek as hell, and come with a Goodyear welt. It’s Massdrop, so it’s final sale, but, picking up something similar direct through Carmina is gonna run you $450 ($500 if you include the beechwood shoe trees). So the savings are tangible. Drop goes live on Monday at 6am ET. You’ll be asked at checkout for your size and color (black or brown) preference. Head on over to threads to see a discussion about this drop, the brand, and the last (according to massdrop: “a versatile, natural-fitting last with a subtly squared-off toe”) that it’s built on.

Remember that unlined, yet still crisp, Italian cotton “Caspian Blue” sportcoat from last week’s how to wear it? Right. It’s back on sale. As are some select seasonal Ludlow and Crosby suits. Also, it seems like this is the first time their latest suede & crepe soled additions to their Kenton shoe line have gone on sale? Code SHOPNOW is good for 25% off the full priced stuff (usual, numerous exclusions apply of course) and 30% off the sale section.

It’s not really true boot season, and lots have pointed out that the quality of the leather just isn’t the same as it used to be… but for thirty bucks? Thirty. Dollars? Now’s not a bad time to grab a pair if an old pair of Deacons (or even Camlins!) are starting to give up the ghost. Meanwhile, head here for a review of the Harrow Pebble Grain boots. Use the BIGDEALS code to get the prices shown above. Big thanks to Shawn K. for sending in the tip!

Not a massive discount, but LE has been slightly stingy with codes and promos as of the last few weeks, and at least this one can be used on regular priced items AND sale items. Also, their half-canvas Italian wool blazer is back, but most sizes are back-ordered. Estimated ship date for most sizes is July 10th. Not JUNE 10th… July.

Full honesty. I’m unfamiliar with the brand, and thus, am totally unsure if this is any kind of deal at all. But leather briefcases, made in Italy, for under $200? And they’re not final sale? You can return Hautelook purchases to any Nordstrom Rack brick and mortar store, or, through the mail for a $5.95 pre-paid label fee. Who knows if they’re worth it, or, if those buckles on most of the designs will hold up over time. (With that kind of design, if the buckle fails? You’re screwed, since the flap won’t be secured to the body of the bag.)

Also worth a mention: