Monday Sales Tripod – H&M Savings, A Rare Select Ludlow Suit Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. J. Crew: 25% off Select + 40% off Sale items w/ HOPTOIT
- Ludlow Italian Stretch Worsted Wool Jacket & Pant – $487.50 ($650) also in grey, as shown at top of post)
- Ludlow Italian Oxford Cloth Jacket & Pant – $409.50 ($546)
- Ludlow Italian Wool/Linen Suit Jacket & Pant – $342 ($456)
- Ludlow Italian Chino Suit Jacket & Pant – $342 ($456 )
- CROSBY Italian Chino Suit Jacket & Pant – $342 ($456)
- Cotton-Linen Sweater – $52.12 ($69.50)
- Pima Cotton Short Sleeve Sweater Polo – $56.25 ($75)
- Leather Briefcase – $134.99 ($298)
- Shawl-Collar Cardigan Sweater – $50.99 ($118)
- Italian Cashmere Nautical Striped Crew Sweater – $89.99 ($225)
It’s been a very, very long time since J. Crew last put some of their wheelhouse suits up for a code or discount. Seasonal stuff? That’s not that surprising, but their new worsted wool stretch suits? I’m honestly more than a little surprised that they’re up for this HOPTOIT code.
#2. H&M: 20% off $60+ and free shipping w/ 1520
- Premium Quality Made in Portugal Leather Sneakers + Two Stretch Polos = $55.97 ($85.97)
- Premium Quality Suede Drivers – $55.99 ($69.99)
- Premium Quality Suede Bucks – $55.99 ($69.99)
- Premium Quality Suede Boots – $63.99 ($79.99)
- Leather Briefcase – $103.20 ($129)
There’s a combo up in the picks, simply because it’s H&M and even their “premium quality” stuff can be super cheap. And thus, gotta stack some items to cross that threshold. Lots of (good) damage can be done with those polos and sneakers since they’re BOTH currently on sale, and the extra 20% off can be lumped on top of that. While a lot of H&M’s inventory can be… lacking in quality, there are a few gems in there. Full review of those suede bucks can be found here.
#3. Christopher Ward: Half Price Event ends today
- C5 Malvern Slimline Square in White & Camel – $312.50 ($625)
- C5 Malvern Slimline Square in Blue & Brown – $312.50 ($625)
- C5 Malvern Slimline Square in White & Brown – $312.50 ($625)
- C8 Flyer Automatic – $372.50 ($745)
Made a quick mention of this in the Tax Refund post, but, in case you missed it… here it be. A rare (although not as rare as it used to be) massive discount from Christopher Ward. Swiss made. Most of the models up for the half off have the new, extremely plain logo on em’. But? For a watch like the slimline square? It kinda works. Those are hand wind by the way, and on the small side at 37mm.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Brooks Brothers: 40% off Suits & Sportcoats during their wardrobe event.
- Allen Edmonds: Their Anniversary sale is still going on, with $150 off select models like the Cornwallis and Fifth Ave.
- East Dane: Their tiered code EVENT17 has been extended through today, 4/17. Picks are here.
- J. Crew Factory: They’ve extended their 50% off everything (clearance too) no exclusions deal through tomorrow, 4/18. Code SUGARRUSH should get you free shipping no minimum too.