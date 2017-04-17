Monday Sales Tripod – H&M Savings, A Rare Select Ludlow Suit Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It’s been a very, very long time since J. Crew last put some of their wheelhouse suits up for a code or discount. Seasonal stuff? That’s not that surprising, but their new worsted wool stretch suits? I’m honestly more than a little surprised that they’re up for this HOPTOIT code.

There’s a combo up in the picks, simply because it’s H&M and even their “premium quality” stuff can be super cheap. And thus, gotta stack some items to cross that threshold. Lots of (good) damage can be done with those polos and sneakers since they’re BOTH currently on sale, and the extra 20% off can be lumped on top of that. While a lot of H&M’s inventory can be… lacking in quality, there are a few gems in there. Full review of those suede bucks can be found here.

Made a quick mention of this in the Tax Refund post, but, in case you missed it… here it be. A rare (although not as rare as it used to be) massive discount from Christopher Ward. Swiss made. Most of the models up for the half off have the new, extremely plain logo on em’. But? For a watch like the slimline square? It kinda works. Those are hand wind by the way, and on the small side at 37mm.

Also worth a mention on a Monday