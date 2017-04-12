East Dane 20% – 25% off Sale

Sure, that’s a pretty steep threshold to trip the 25% off deal, but being that this is Amazon’s high end fashion site, items can get steep in a hurry. So, any savings at all are welcome. While there are some more affordable items and brands on East Dane, this ain’t a bad time to consider that splurge you’ve been saving up for. Also, all purchases ship fast and free, and especially lickety-split if you’ve got Amazon’s Prime service.

The regular, retail prices seem to have dipped on these. Must be the prices adjusting with the British Pound not doing so hot. So, now that they’re discounted? Its an extra good deal. Goodyear welted to Danite rubber soles in the UK. Full review of the Kempton can be found here. Sizes are listed in UK sizes, so, use the conversion chart.

Prices have gone up on Filson’s Original Brief in recent times, but at least this 20% off discount gets it back down to about-ish where it used to be priced at a few years back. All four colors available. And the fast, free shipping and free returns is nice here.

NOT from their thousand mile line (those are excluded) but still worth a good strong look. Solid, sturdy, made in Portugal, and walks the line between dressy and rugged. Great for smart casual wear.

Pretty sure you’re looking at the Bond peacoat from Skyfall here fellas. Made in Italy, 80% wool / 20% nylon, mostly unlined, and those peak lapels. Yes, it’s spendy. But it’s an investment that’s gonna last and last and last.

Note that these things are dead, friggin’, simple. Unlined on the inside. So, it’ll be up to you to fill it with dividers and padded folders for your electronics. But they are made in the UK, and the steel bar closure detail is interesting. Good for the classically styled guy who’s also a minimalist and wants something well made. Just 15″ wide though, so, you best carry a small laptop.

More British Footwear savings! Pretty sure these used to list at $330. Now? $280! Yikes. That’s quite the drop. And the extra 20% off makes em’ extra tempting. Chelseas from the land that invented em’. Goodyear welted. Leather soles. Made in England. Super sleek. Full review here. Again, sizes are listed in UK sizes, so, use the chart and try them on a carpeted surface, first, before committing to them.

Well that looks familiar. Don’t want to shell out triple digits for that thing? There’s always Milwaukee’s Mitchell Leather for a highly similar design.

The one with the separate shoe compartment. Yep, that’s this duffel. Just barely over 2,000 cubic inches of space, so, maybe not the best weekender, but certainly worth considering for the gym. Going for $75ish over on the main Amazon site.

Get yer gum on… or don’t. Note that the gum-less option is also available in black, navy, and a grey sage.

Made in the USA. Yes really. 1,853 cubic inches of space. So, not the biggest of things. Probably best for the gym, or, as a supplemental piece of luggage.

The thing about Jack Spade stuff is that while it’s almost all “imported”… the quality is still pretty solid. But not full retail price solid. So, you gotta wait for a sale. This? This is a great price for a card case with a bit of character.

Still plenty pricey, but super versatile and built to last. 12.5 x 20 x 11.5 = 2875 cubic inches of space. That’s plenty for most. Leather accents. Made in the USA.

High quality, Italian made shoes for an eye-brow-raising (in a good way) price. Already on sale, and the extra 20% off takes em’ just below two hundred bucks. That toe sure looks to be darn near perfect as well.

Attention all “Dappered Space” Fans. These are a huge, HUGE upgrade over those insufferably shitty polyester fleece blankets you used to use in college (or, still are… which is fine, we’ve all been there). They’re not huge (60.25″ x 40.25″) but they’ve got a nice mid-weight to them, aren’t overly scratchy, and are made in the USA.

Because it’s nice to dream, no? Made in the USA.

The MAINEVENT16 code at East Dane runs clear through Sunday, 4/16/17.