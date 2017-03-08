Quick Picks: H&M’s 20%, 25%, or 30% off + Free Shipping Tiered Sale

Got all that? Three tiers. Each one comes with free shipping when you use the code. And while some of us steer clear from H&M due to the sometimes less than ideal quality standards, plenty of you fellas seem to lean on them for basics and the occasional piece that’s maybe from their “premium quality” line. Look, it’s H&M, so some of it might be more higher-risk in terms of fashion vs. style, but that doesn’t mean some of the more classically inclined can’t window shop a few goods either. Off we go with the picks. Codes expire today, 3/8/17.

First featured over here in the new Spring Arrivals round up. And frankly, those sneakers are getting a lot of things right. Big fan of grey suede due to it’s versatility and clean looks. And those cognac leather accents? Nice work out of the design team there. A word on their Premium Quality shoes… they used to be made in Portugal. Word from reader JG is that seems to be changing? He reported that he bought some H&M shoes lately (chelseas and derbies) from the premium quality line, and they were made in India. Not Portugal. So, know that country of origin might have changed. But for the price? If the quality is still at least in the same ball park? Not bad.

And that breaks down to $27.99 a pop if you buy two (which, you have to do to trip that first tier, or, buy something else to get over $50 if just buying one). Something I didn’t see coming in terms of trends this year? The return of the polo sweater. Talk about a throw back. That’s Rat Pack retro. It’s also dressed up enough that it’s not gonna look quite right with standard, relaxed shorts. Think more lightweight chinos or even lightweight wool or linen trousers. 70% cotton / 30% silk, and machine washable.

You’ll be using the 7521 code here since these are north of a hundred bucks. It sure appears that these suede chelseas do NOT suffer from the unfortunate burnishing at the toe that past H&M chelseas used to carry?

All. Poly. I’m sure you’re shocked. But still, a little different and plenty modern looking with the monochrome thing and clean lines.

Very spring and summer. A little risky, sure, but if you’re good with double monks, and a bit of brogue details to boot, then these could be super versatile, oddly cheap winners. Sure appears to be leather lined, and, as always? Cheap suede is gonna be a safer bet than cheap smooth leather.

A combo to trip the first threshold, since those 5-pockets are a penny under. And that belt? As long as it doesn’t completely fall apart within the first year or two? Could be a super versatile piece to add to most fella’s wardrobes. Most of us have black and dark brown belts. So a cognac leather on one side / brown suede on the other? That could come in handy here and there. Remember for the pants that H&M stuff runs slim as is, and these are labeled as a slim fit.

Another “premium quality” item. Full review here, but, as previously mentioned, according to reader JG these aren’t made in Portugal anymore? They’re now made in India, despite H&M not changing the images or URL? Who knows.

Inexpensive wool trousers. Not sure how long they’re gonna hold up though, even with the “PQ” distinction. But hey, they ship free. Regular fit here, but again, H&M still runs pretty lean and mean. So thunder thighs types might have trouble squeezin’ into these things.

Boy. That’s a risk. Almost a quarter grand, even on sale, and it’s from H&M? I know, I know, you’re repeating the “cheap suede is always better than cheap leather” line back to me. I got it. But… still. That’s a lot of cash to drop on a leather based good from H&M. At least it’s lined in viscose and cotton. There’s just this terrible feeling of getting caught in the rain while wearing this thing and ending up looking like Violet Beauregarde, minus the bloat of course.

