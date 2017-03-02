Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Clearance, New J.C.F. Arrivals, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off Clearance Items
- Dundee 2.0 Chukka in Brown Burnish Calf – $197.60 ($395)
- Mora 2.0 in Black Calf – $221.60 ($395)
- Dundee 2.0 Chukka in Snuff Suede – $197.60 ($395)
- Dundee 2.0 Chukka in Bitter Chocolate Suede – $197.60 ($395)
- Cheetah Suede Sneaker in Grey or Navy Suede – $77.60 ($245)
- Dundee 2.0 Chukka in Loden Suede – $197.60 ($395)
- Dundee 2.0 Chukka in Walnut Burnish Calf – $197.60 ($395)
Their clearance section is far from overflowing, but if you like chukkas? Then you’re in luck. Because it appears that despite the very favorable reviews, they’re blowing out the Dundee 2.0.
J.C.F.: New Arrivals + Extra 20% off $100+ w/ SPRINGUP
- Thompson Fit Oxford Cloth Suit – $186
- Thompson Fit Slub Linen Suit – $249
- Thompson Fit Unconstructed Blazer in Microgrid Linen/Cotton – $99.60 w/ SPRINGUP ($124.50)
- SLIM Linen Button Down Shirt – $48.50
Got all that? Suiting is of course excluded from the extra 20% off $100+ discount, but their sportcoats are in play. It is nice to see that JCF brought back the spring/summer wedding ready oxford cloth and slub linen suits that were so popular last year and the year before. A couple new lightweight, unconstructed sportcoats have hit their new arrivals section as well.
Timex: New Stainless + Black Ion Waterbury Watches
- Waterbury Chrono Stainless – $130
- Waterbury Chrono Black Ion Plated – $135
- Waterbury Stainless or Black Ion Plated – $105 – $110
- Waterbury Stainless White Dial – $119
They’re not on sale yet, but for those who prefer metal to leather, Timex has released their popular Waterbury series (chrono and non chrono) with both stainless and black ion plated bracelets. You could either wait for em’ to hit third party sellers (like Amazon) or, try signing up for their email list. Pretty sure the one time use code they send you for 15% off might work on these things.
J. Crew: 20% off Select + extra 20% – 50% off Sale Items w/ SHOPFAST
- Ludlow Blazer in Herringbone English Tweed – $167.99 ($298)
- Bowery Slim Pant in Wool – $79.99 ($128)
- Ludlow Blazer in Corduroy – $95.99 ($198)
- Field Mechanic Jacket – $150.40 ($198) review here
- SLIM Vintage Oxford Shirt in White – $31.99 ($69.50)
- Sporting Quilted Jacket – $159.99 ($268)
- Caspian Blue Italian Cotton Blazer in Ludlow or Crosby Fit – $182.40 ($228)
An extra 20% off sale items isn’t much (usually it’s 30% – 40%), and the extra 50% off only applies to a very, very limited selection of final sale styles. But it’s still worth a mention since: A. The sale section is stacked right now, and B. This code expires tonight, and thus, it might be worth checking back tomorrow in case they bump the sale items discount up. Free shipping no minimum ends today as well.
Brooks Brothers: 3 Select Dress or Sport Shirts for $159 ($276)
3-pack Pick: Regent Fit Non Iron in Blue Pinstripe, Framed Stripe, & Double Tattersall – $159
What was a 4 for $199 deal last week is now 3 for $159. So not as good of a deal, but the entry price is less. Remember, this doesn’t apply to ALL of their shirts. So, basics like a solid white or light blue are out. Yet there continues to be quite a nice selection of shirts to pick from, and it appears you can mix and match between dress and sport styles. Normally these things run $92. They’re on sale for $74 – $64 a pop, and if you do the bundle deal, that drops them to $53 a piece.
BONUS: The “Don’t Bother” (Killshots are SOLD OUT)
Gone. They were gone by mid-morning of their re-launch. So, yeah. Reminding you that there are some alternatives out there.
Also worth a mention:
- Cool Material: Extra 15% off w/ GIMMIEDAT15
- Allen Edmonds Shoebank: Looks like they’ve got a bit of a clearance going on on select models (like the Dundee 2.0). Wheelhouse stuff like strands don’t seem to be included.
- GAP: 40% off w/ FORYOUR
- Old Navy: 30% off or 40% off for cardmembers w/ THANKYOU
- Banana Republic: Cardmembers get an extra 10% off every purchase, and it stacks with other offers, through the end of May w/ BRCARD
- EXPRESS: Their Spring sale has launched, and if you’re a big spender, you can knock 40% off $200+ w/ 4965