Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Clearance, New J.C.F. Arrivals, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Their clearance section is far from overflowing, but if you like chukkas? Then you’re in luck. Because it appears that despite the very favorable reviews, they’re blowing out the Dundee 2.0.

Got all that? Suiting is of course excluded from the extra 20% off $100+ discount, but their sportcoats are in play. It is nice to see that JCF brought back the spring/summer wedding ready oxford cloth and slub linen suits that were so popular last year and the year before. A couple new lightweight, unconstructed sportcoats have hit their new arrivals section as well.

They’re not on sale yet, but for those who prefer metal to leather, Timex has released their popular Waterbury series (chrono and non chrono) with both stainless and black ion plated bracelets. You could either wait for em’ to hit third party sellers (like Amazon) or, try signing up for their email list. Pretty sure the one time use code they send you for 15% off might work on these things.

An extra 20% off sale items isn’t much (usually it’s 30% – 40%), and the extra 50% off only applies to a very, very limited selection of final sale styles. But it’s still worth a mention since: A. The sale section is stacked right now, and B. This code expires tonight, and thus, it might be worth checking back tomorrow in case they bump the sale items discount up. Free shipping no minimum ends today as well.

3-pack Pick: Regent Fit Non Iron in Blue Pinstripe, Framed Stripe, & Double Tattersall – $159

What was a 4 for $199 deal last week is now 3 for $159. So not as good of a deal, but the entry price is less. Remember, this doesn’t apply to ALL of their shirts. So, basics like a solid white or light blue are out. Yet there continues to be quite a nice selection of shirts to pick from, and it appears you can mix and match between dress and sport styles. Normally these things run $92. They’re on sale for $74 – $64 a pop, and if you do the bundle deal, that drops them to $53 a piece.

Gone. They were gone by mid-morning of their re-launch. So, yeah. Reminding you that there are some alternatives out there.

Also worth a mention: