Banana Republic Half Off, USA Made Summer Shoes, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The bad news? BR Picks are out this time. The good news? This is about as good as it gets, and it looks like it’s more or less open to the general public this time. Now, if you’re a card member, you can knock an additional 10% off with the code BRCARD. If you’re a fan of their glass smooth luxe-touch fabric for their polos? Now’s a good time to stock up. Plenty of colors and patterns available here, and this year they’re making them in a trimmer “slim” fit.

The Pick: Horween CXL Leather Boat Shoes in Brown or Navy – $160

A lot of men don’t even like spending $160 on dress shoes (plenty of you guys know the value that comes with, say, a pair of $250 – $350 Allen Edmonds though). So $160 for boat shoes? That might seem steep. But Gustin does it right by sourcing Horween leather, then having them hand made in Maine. Four shades available, but the classic brown w/white sole, or the navy with brown sole (as shown above) are awfully tempting. Delivery is scheduled for May or June.

I’m a merlot man myself, but, for the 86,543th time, this site ain’t about me (and nor should it be). And The Allen Edmonds “Chili” shade really is pretty darn eye catching. Plenty of guys like the deep but not too dark reddish hues of that particular shade. Not a ton of models to pick from, but first quality AEs dropping under $300 is certainly worth a mention.

Not a mind-blower, but heads up about those Kenton Pacer boots. Like a lot of other things that have been stuck in their sale section for a bit, it looks like J. Crew has lowered the asking price on these by quite a bit. Under $120 for goodyear welted, leather boots? Not half bad. Too bad we’re running out of time to wear em’.

Looks like Filson and some other 3rd party stuff is excluded, BUT… you can double up on discounts by applying the 15% (or, 25% if you’re a cardholder) to stuff that’s already on sale. Plenty in the sale section from this past cold weather season, and there’s still some warm weather stuff kicking about from last year. Like that striped Fitzgerald fit sportcoat in the lower right shown above? More about that particular sportcoat can be found here.

The (obvious) Pick: Woolrich Yankee Boot, unlined, in Sunflower – $162.98 ($325)

Made in the USA from US sourced leather. Gorgeous. Full review here. Sizes are scattered, but, there’s a decent selection at post time. That’s not a $163 boot. That is very much a $325 boot.

Speaking of Huckberry, and big thanks to Mark J. for sending in the additional tip here… it looks like Huckberry is doing a bit of sale on some of their in-stock watches? Usually those Armogans go for around $200. Not a bad price for a fantastic looking watch.

Also worth a mention: