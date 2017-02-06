Monday Sales Tripod – A steal of a Suede Chukka, Slim Merino Sweaters for $24, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.

An amazing deal? Nah. But prices seem to be about where most would pull the trigger, if not a little bit better than average. And the free shipping no minimum always helps if you’re picking up something basic like an OCBD or a sweater. Really liking the icy-blue shade of that Chino suit jacket, which frankly, would look great on its own as a sportcoat with jeans now, and off-white or pale grey linen pants when it heats up. Meanwhile, that TOUCHDOWN code knocks an extra 40% off clearance items, but know that most (all?) of that stuff is final sale.

The Obvious Pick: 1901 Barret Suede Chukka – $74.98 ($125)

Frankly, these things are a solid deal at full price. And that’s not something this particular website will say all that often about any product. Think of em’ as a not-quite-as-fortunate man’s Loake Kempton. Quality suede, decent construction, a super versatile shape that you can dress up a little or dress down, and a subtle studded rubber sole for decent traction. Ships and returns free since it’s Nordstrom. Got our nod for best shoe of 2016. Big thanks to Simon Q. for the tip on the price drop!

No, Todd Snyder stuff is not cheap. But the American designer (who makes some of his goods in the US and Canada… not all, but more than most other brands) sure does nail the clean, sharp, standing out quietly thing. It doesn’t appear that this stuff is final sale yet either? That knit field jacket… not sure what the fabric composition is (that detail is oddly lacking in the description). But it sure has potential.

Also worth a mention on a Monday