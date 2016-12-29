Best Affordable Style of 2016 – The Shoes

The end of the year means it’s time to hand out some awards. No, there’re no little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. And it was a good one. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

A slim in profile & sole chukka made from decent quality suede is bizarrely versatile. And this pair from the Nordstrom house brand, 1901, delivers a boatload of looks and quality for a very, very reasonable price.

They are, in essence, a less-fortunate man’s version of the Loake Kempton. Just enough structure to be dressed up, yet still easy to wear with jeans and a sweater. Equipped with a Danite-like, subtle studded sole, you even get good traction without the toothy-ness of some big lugged sucker.

Made in China, but you’d think they were made in Italy or Portugal. Ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom. Have had mine for almost four months, have worn them plenty, and they’re showing little to no signs of wear. Full review here.

Also Receiving Votes: The Allen Edmonds Liverpool, pretty much anything had on a deep discount via the Allen Edmonds factory 2nds Shoebank Website, The JC Penney Stafford Deacon, H&M’s made in Portugal suede “Premium Quality” line, the Made in the USA PF Flyers Center-Hi, Billy Reid’s “Kieran” Horse Leather Boot, J. Crew’s Goodyear Welted “Kenton” line of shoes and boots, The Allen Edmonds Merlot McAllister with the v-tread tap sole.