Presidents’ Day Sales for Men: A Dirt Cheap Diver, J. Crew 30% off + Free Shipping, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.
#1. J. Crew: 30% off Select + Free Shipping no Min. w/ WEEKEND
- Italian Cotton “Caspian Blue” Sportcoat in Ludlow or Crosby Fit – $159.60 ($228)
- Syd Keyhole Sunglasses – $88.50 ($118)
- Jack Aviator Sunglasses – $73.50 ($98) review here
- Bowery Slim Pant in Hatched Cotton – $61.60 ($88)
- Garment-Dyed Cotton Oxford Pant in 770 Fit – $55.65 ($79.50)
- Textured Cotton Tipped Polo Shirt – $34.65 ($49.50)
- Shawl-Collar Cardigan Sweater – $82.60 ($118)
- Bowery Slim Pant in Italian Four-Season Wool – $68.60 ($98)
Hmm. Seems to be quite a few exclusions with this one (most sportcoats are out, all shoes are a no-go), yet the free shipping no minimum offer on top of their latest batch of new spring arrivals does make it tempting. For example, those cotton oxford pants in the “safari” green. Yes please. Just wish they made them in something other than their awfully slim to many (but maybe not super skinny) 770 fit. 14 3/4″ leg opening can be a little tight for some of us.
#2. Bonobos: Extra 40% off FINAL Sale w/ PRECIPICE
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Heathered Navy – $150 FINAL ($400)
- Lambswool Cable Crew – $70.80 FINAL ($138)
- USA Made French Corders in Mahogany – $40.80 FINAL ($128)
- Knit Italian Cotton Sportcoat – $118.80 FINAL ($350)
- Italian Wool Belted Jacket – $82.80 FINAL ($298)
- Bedford Pant in Khaki – $34.80 FINAL ($138)
This certainly feels like last call on this stuff, so, get in while the gettin’ is still good. Can’t say enough good things about their unconstructed Italian Wool sportcoats. They are, in fact, the Bee’s Knees. So $150 for a versatile shade like navy (even if it is heathered and has some flecks in there) seems like cheating. ‘Tis all final sale though. So, no returns.
#3. Target: 25% off Clothing, Shoes and Accessories w/ STYLE
- Merona Blue Striped Shawl Collar Sweater – $24.74 ($32.99)
- Merona Shawl Collar Cardigan Sweater Navy – $22.49 ($29.99)
- Casio Diver – $32.24 ($44.49) (shown on an aftermarket strap)
15% off doesn’t seem like a lot, UPDATE: They’re actually doing 25% off today! Nice to see that the code is working on the awfully popular, feels much more expensive, Casio diver shown above.
BONUS Todd Snyder Extra 30% off Sale w/ LASTCHANCE30
- Wool Officer’s Coat – $279.30 FINAL ($798)
- Merino Waffle Stitch Crew in Black or Camel – $69.30 FINAL ($188)
- Wool/Cotton Slim Cargos – $90.30 FINAL ($278)
- Cole Haan & Todd Snyder Willet Suede Cap Toes – $139.30 FINAL ($270)
Hot damn. That officer’s coat. Now, finally down to a reasonably affordable price. Made in Portugal. Double faced, wool body. Unlined. Timeless but not boring. But it’s final sale. As is the rest of it. No returns. Dang.
BONUS II Woodlore: Buy one pair get a second pair free on Shoe Trees
The Obvious Pick: Two pairs of shoe trees for $24.95 ($49.90)
Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50, and it’s a tad steep at $8.52 for two pairs of trees… that said, it works out to $16.73 per pair of USA made, cedar shoe trees. That’s not bad at all, and if you’re stocking up, ordering four pairs (two for free of course) plus a shoe horn or something should get you over the line. Big thanks to reader S.B. for the tip! UPDATE: Looks like you can knock an extra 15% off for first time customers with the code WELCOME. Thanks to Ethan B. for the tip!
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Allen Edmonds Factory Outlets / Shoebank: Today is the last day for their mid-winter/save up to $200 on select styles deal. Dalton 2nds are going for $245.
- Banana Republic: 40% off, no code needed, but BR picks are excluded.
- Lands’ End: 30% off w/ FRIEND and pin 6587
- Jack Spade: Extra 25% off Sale Items w/ SUPER
- GAP: 40% off + free shipping no min. w/ PRESDAY
- Nordstrom: Their late winter clearance is still going on. Picks here.
- J. Crew Factory: 50% off + Free Shipping no minimum w/ HALFSIES. Picks here.