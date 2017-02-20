Presidents’ Day Sales for Men: A Dirt Cheap Diver, J. Crew 30% off + Free Shipping, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.

Hmm. Seems to be quite a few exclusions with this one (most sportcoats are out, all shoes are a no-go), yet the free shipping no minimum offer on top of their latest batch of new spring arrivals does make it tempting. For example, those cotton oxford pants in the “safari” green. Yes please. Just wish they made them in something other than their awfully slim to many (but maybe not super skinny) 770 fit. 14 3/4″ leg opening can be a little tight for some of us.

This certainly feels like last call on this stuff, so, get in while the gettin’ is still good. Can’t say enough good things about their unconstructed Italian Wool sportcoats. They are, in fact, the Bee’s Knees. So $150 for a versatile shade like navy (even if it is heathered and has some flecks in there) seems like cheating. ‘Tis all final sale though. So, no returns.

15% off doesn’t seem like a lot , UPDATE: They’re actually doing 25% off today! Nice to see that the code is working on the awfully popular, feels much more expensive, Casio diver shown above.

Hot damn. That officer’s coat. Now, finally down to a reasonably affordable price. Made in Portugal. Double faced, wool body. Unlined. Timeless but not boring. But it’s final sale. As is the rest of it. No returns. Dang.

BONUS II Woodlore: Buy one pair get a second pair free on Shoe Trees

The Obvious Pick: Two pairs of shoe trees for $24.95 ($49.90)

Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50, and it’s a tad steep at $8.52 for two pairs of trees… that said, it works out to $16.73 per pair of USA made, cedar shoe trees. That’s not bad at all, and if you’re stocking up, ordering four pairs (two for free of course) plus a shoe horn or something should get you over the line. Big thanks to reader S.B. for the tip! UPDATE: Looks like you can knock an extra 15% off for first time customers with the code WELCOME. Thanks to Ethan B. for the tip!

Also worth a mention on a Monday