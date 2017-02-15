J. Crew Factory: 50% off no exclusions

Here comes the Presidents Day Weekend sales. And J. Crew Factory, being J. Crew Factory, ain’t gonna let a long weekend (for some) go by without doing a big sale.

Most of you guys know how this works. Often, with some items, half off isn’t as good as it gets for JCF. But for other items? Especially those that are normally excluded? Half off is quite a nice deal. Especially for newer arrivals, since those can take a bit to drop in price. Off we go with the best of the best. This sale doesn’t require a code, and takes 50% off an items”valued at” price.

Normally these things sit at $299, but have been going on sale more and more. This is a plenty fair price though. Yes, they’re fused. And some have reported some quality control issues. But they’re pretty inexpensive suits. And with reasonable care (and a good fit… don’t get pants that are skin tight since those will wear out super fast) a fused, all wool suit should treat those who don’t wear suits all that often pretty well. Review of the Voyager suit can be found here.

Was just sitting around $115 – $120ish, and expect it to settle into the low $100s as we move closer to spring (with dips every so often into the double digits thanks to big weekends and/or stacking codes). Really, really hope they make this in a shade of blue or grey. But Khaki is pretty versatile too. Lower patch pockets keep it casual, with a welt at the chest helping it stay streamlined. Wear it with jeans now. Wear it with white or pale grey pants when it really gets hot.

A pair of pants that you just might reach for over and over and over again once it heats up. If you live in an area that gets sticky and/or brutally hot in the summer? Having a few go-to pairs of super breathable pants will serve you well come July and August. Was just listed at around $45ish.

A perfect example of how half off isn’t always the best deal at JCF. Pretty sure these can dip down to around $22ish if you play your cards right (pretty sure these were almost an identical price yesterday, before the promo launched). But $30? For a truly slim Oxford Cloth Button Down? Not bad. A basic that’s worth considering if you’re close-ish to the free shipping at $100 threshold.

Having a “house” sweater on hand, even for the warmer months, isn’t a bad idea. An extra layer that’s not too bulky, but can still knock back the cool breeze once the sun goes down. This one is made from a marled cotton, so it won’t have the itch that a lambswool, more wintry cardigan, brings with it.

If there was ever a warm jacket and pant that was asking to be broken up and worn separately, as well as together as a full suit from time to time, it’s this pair. Could easily see the jacket being used as a stand alone sportcoat (say, with jeans or linen pants) and the pant going with a white polo or seersucker short sleeve button up when it gets hot.

Why do they have that unique look? Because they’re cut and sewn first, and then they’re dyed and washed. Wash before wear, since a bit of color transfer is a risk with these kinds of things. But still, it sure nails the super-casual, but still has a bit of purpose, warm weather look.

A basic, but something that walks the line between a chunky casual belt, and a slimmer more dressed up belt. Still casual though. 1.25″ wide. Also available in a lighter brown, but the reviews have said that it’s more bright/lighter in person?

Very, VERY nice to have once the blistering hot months roll around. The difference between these and standard chinos is tangible. Noticeably lighter in weight and nice and breezy. Very comfortable even in the dead of summer. Three fits to pick from. Driggs = true slim (14″ leg opening), Sutton = slim straight (15.5″ leg opening), Bleecker = straight (16.5″ leg opening). Usually costs somewhere around $35-$40.

More of a dead simple mac than a trench (no belt, single breasted, no epaulets, just some tabs at the cuffs). Cotton/nylon mix helps keep the water out, while avoiding the space-blanket shined up look that all poly coats can bring. Is it basic to the point of boring? To some it will be. Yet sometimes you don’t have to reinvent the wheel to look good.

Is it missing the traditional, covered buttons that many traditionalists consider a “must” for a tux? Yes. Once you get it tailored will it look better than 99% of rentals, and therefor, most won’t notice your uncovered buttons? Also yes.

The 50% off J. Crew Factory site-wide deal expires on Monday, 2/20.