Steal Alert: $100 off Allen Edmonds Boots

Have some of these models gone for less during odd, one off sales at 3rd party vendors? Yes. Is $100 off AE’s line of boots still a really solid deal that’s worth a mention? Also yes.

We got a lot of boot weather left. And if you’re a fan of Allen Edmonds, or, been thinking about upgrading to a pair of their Port Washington made shoes or boots, now’s not a bad time if you’re looking to keep those ankles warm. Quick picks are below, and do note that if you’re willing to do the Factory 2nds dance, they’ve got some pretty significant savings going on over there too. (Like Daltons for… $279. Not bad at all.)

A bit of a legend and for good reason. Available in pretty much the full range of calfskin (walnut as shown above, dark chocolate, oxblood, dark chili, and black). Comes standard with a leather sole, or, a Danite rubber sole is also available in Walnut or Black. But just those two colors get the Danite option. Review here. Cordovan is also on sale, but be warned it’s up there in price, even at $100 off.

A steal at this price. The perfect blend of function and aesthetics. The toe box isn’t nearly as tall or bulky compared to other traditional work style boots, yet it’s not some razor sharp & slim toe either. Beautiful Horween leather is the star of the show. No extra stitching or funky design details. Suede tongue is a nice, subtle touch. Picked up a pair in the Natural Chromexcel (shown at the top of this post) before the winter really set in, and they’ve been an almost constant companion. Holding up just fine too.

Kinda spendy for a simple leather chukka, but really not that bad considering that the somewhat similar Massdrop suede chukka went for around $240, those were suede and not smooth calfskin, and you had to wait a few months to get em’. Available in dark brown, walnut, or black.

Very dressy. Made on the same last as the Strand. Pretty much a Fifth Ave / Strand hybrid, only in boot form.

Gorgeous. Darn friggin’ gorgeous. Super sleek but not too pointy. Seems like the uppers are made from an upgraded (even for AE) grade of calfskin? Available in walnut (shown above), black, or a bitter chocolate suede. Comes standard with a slim, v-tread sole for grip. Full review here.

Not technically a part of this sale. More than a $100 off, but in clearance. And sadly, hardly any sizes left. They just introduced this model. Are they really discontinuing it already? If that’s the case… damn. Loved these things. Full review here.

The Allen Edmonds $100 off regular priced boots deal runs clear through January 28th. So no rush. Unless you’re worried about something selling out from under your nose. Like those First Avenue boots did to me and my schnoz. Fiddlesticks.