Sunday Steal Alert: J. Crew FACTORY Blazers + Sportcoats Stacking Sale

Throwing on a blazer in many situations makes you look stronger, smarter, and generally more capable and accomplished. Maybe it’s not fair, but the guys in shirts and ties can look like overgrown schoolboys. Men in a suit or sportcoat (whether over a dress shirt, polo, or even a t-shirt) look more capable. From a classic navy wool, to a light in color lightweight summer number… it works. Clothes evolve to serve a purpose. And that’s why even after all this time, people still wear suits and blazers.

J. Crew Factory doesn’t carry a ton of sportcoats, but those which they do are up for a stacking deal. The $10 off every $50 code LOVETHIS is for 24 hours only, and it’s stacking with what’s already a solid sale on their foundation navy wool-blend blazer, as well as their extra 60% off final sale linen blazers:

Size shown above is a 40R on 5’10″/180. Head here for a full review.

Haven’t seen them drop the price on this blazer this low in… years? Usually they live in the $185 – $225 range, but they’re down to $180 AND the $10 off every $50 you spend deal is stacking. The wool-blend fabric, accessible fit template, and timeless style details make for a sound and versatile foundation piece, of which you’ll be able to wear often and with lots of other stuff in your wardrobe. No it’s not some fancy Italian wool. It’s not even 100% wool. What it is is a reasonable blend of 40% wool, 29% poly, 28% viscose, and 3% elastane which feels good, doesn’t look shiny or cheap, wears and drapes well, and doesn’t feel flimsy.

One of those “swazers” which is a secret weapon to dressing up without really dressing up. Looks great over an OCBD, a polo, and yes, a t-shirt. Especially t-shirts.

Houndstooth linen blazer – $124 FINAL w/ LOVETHIS + SOFUN60 ($450)

FINAL sale. No returns or exchanges. Gotta use both codes to maximize the deal.

Micro houndstooth looks fresh & summery without being overly bold or “drunk uncle” loud. Would look good with navy or light gray chinos. Would also do well over a t-shirt with olive five pockets and sneakers or drivers.

Brown Glen Plaid linen blazer – $96 FINAL w/ LOVETHIS + SOFUN60 ($450)

FINAL sale. No returns or exchanges. Gotta use both codes to maximize the deal.

Tonal glen plaid adds contrast up against a solid shirt and trousers. Just add chinos, a button up, and some smart looking lace ups or loafers and you’re set for peak wedding season.

The $10 off every $50 you spend J. Crew Factory Code LOVETHIS is set to expire Sunday night, 7/12/26.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Also related: