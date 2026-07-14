Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Up next in our heat-wave trifecta is a smart casual look, taking into account the heat, and keeping it simple and neat.

The Shirt: J. Crew Textured Camp-Collar Knit Shirt in Navy Stripe – $35.99 FINAL w/ SALETIME ($79.50). Big fan. A bit thicker than a tee, but still nice and airy. Here’s how a size medium fits on 5’10″/ 180.

The Pants: BR Factory Slim Straight Linen-Cotton Trousers – $48 ($120). Many would opt for a white or off-white linen or linen blend pair of pants, but going with gray prevents any possible translucence. Still a nice, cool, linen-cotton blend.

The Sunglasses: WearMe Pro Polarized Retro Sunglasses – $49. McQueen looks for a reasonable price. Ships fast via Amazon.

The Watch: Casio Duro Marlin Stainless Steel Band – $77. Full review here. A diver with presence that doesn’t cost a fortune.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Merino-Blend Lightweight Lifestyle Socks – $24. Cooling, wicking, lightweight merino socks. Take care of your feet. Especially in the heat.

The Shoes: LUCA Terra Desert Sneaker Boot – $183 ($215). Unlined, lightweight, and comfortable thanks to the natural Lactae Hevea outsoles. Made in Portugal.

The Belt: Banana Republic Woven Cotton Belt – $17.97 FINAL w/ BRAFF ($80). On triple-sale (marked down + additional 20% off + additional 10% off w/ BRAFF). Avoids the cheap-golf belt look, as it’s mainly cotton instead of poly-cord, and has a classic buckle.