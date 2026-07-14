Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We’ve now reached the conclusion of our Heat Wave Style Scenario Trilogy. This is for when it’s basically too hot to care, yet we still do. Remember above all: Be smart. Stay hydrated. And don’t risk it. Please.

The Shirt: Dick’s VRST Performance Fabric Resort Shirt in Jade Print – $34 ($68). Half off, ships/returns for free, and from Dick’s excellent performance line, VRST. Grid “seersucker” helps promote airflow, while the fabric itself is pure performance. Wicking, stretch, etc. Don’t like the pattern? They’ve got solids on sale too.

The Shorts: Old Navy Performance “Chino” Shorts – $19.19 ($39.99). Old Navy’s best selling, lululemon-like performance twill shorts in an icy blue shade. Reviewed here. More than half off in peak-summer = as good as it gets. Extra 20% off deal ends Tuesday night, 7/14/26.

The Sunglasses: goodr Circle G – $30. Matte, non-slip frame stays put on sweaty noses. Retro keyhole bridge.

The Watch: Timex Expedition Field Chronograph – $66.95. Solid pilot’s watch style at an economy-class price.

The Shoes: Rothy’s The Ravello Washable Knit Slip On Sneakers – $69.97 ($139). Just about half off via Nordstrom Rack. Perfect for the dog days of summer. These slip-ons are stupid simple and stupid comfortable. They’re weirdly breathable thanks to the recycled knit uppers, and the cushioning is legit. The fact that they’re machine washable makes them the perfect summer slip-on. And when it finally cools off, you’ll find yourself reaching for them indoors as a perfect at-home “house” shoe.

The Belt: (via Amazon) BC Belts Canvas Web Belt – $12.99. Cheap. Comfortable. No need or desire for a heavy leather belt on days like this.