Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Extra 40% – 60% off Final Sale, GAP 55% off, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Includes a few foundational Core line “Ellis” suits, as well as some of their Vitale Barberis Canonico tropical wool suits. Really, really like Spier. Two fit templates, easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons, and the fabrics and construction (half-canvas) they use really shows that they care about their product. As a reminder, if it’s your first suit purchase with Spier, it’ll ship/return for free.

J. Crew has done a recent refresh of their final-sale “get this stuff out of here” clearance section, and while it’s a mish-mash, it’s worth a look. Big fan of that textured knit camp collar shirt. A bit thicker than a tee, but still nice and airy.

And now some stuff that for whatever reason is getting an even heftier extra percentage off. Still all final sale. No returns or exchanges.

Deal breaks down to 50% off most + an additional 10% off that half off price with the code TREAT (net is 55% off MSRP). That’s quite good for GAP, especially as a lot of us don’t feel the need to splurge on summer basics like shorts, light colored chinos, etc.

But you probably knew that already. A few new/later arrival picks shown above.

Also worth a mention: