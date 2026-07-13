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Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Extra 40% – 60% off Final Sale, GAP 55% off, & more

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The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Spier & Mackay: Up to 20% off select suits

Includes a few foundational Core line “Ellis” suits, as well as some of their Vitale Barberis Canonico tropical wool suits. Really, really like Spier. Two fit templates, easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons, and the fabrics and construction (half-canvas) they use really shows that they care about their product. As a reminder, if it’s your first suit purchase with Spier, it’ll ship/return for free.

 

J. Crew: Extra 40% off select FINAL sale w/ EXTRA (new items added)

J. Crew has done a recent refresh of their final-sale “get this stuff out of here” clearance section, and while it’s a mish-mash, it’s worth a look. Big fan of that textured knit camp collar shirt. A bit thicker than a tee, but still nice and airy.

 

J. Crew Part II: Extra 60% off select FINAL sale w/ EXTRA

And now some stuff that for whatever reason is getting an even heftier extra percentage off. Still all final sale. No returns or exchanges.

 

GAP: 55% off most w/ TREAT

Deal breaks down to 50% off most + an additional 10% off that half off price with the code TREAT (net is 55% off MSRP). That’s quite good for GAP, especially as a lot of us don’t feel the need to splurge on summer basics like shorts, light colored chinos, etc.

 

BONUS  Huckberry: Up to 35% off during their summer sale

But you probably knew that already. A few new/later arrival picks shown above.

 

Also worth a mention:

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