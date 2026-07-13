Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Extra 40% – 60% off Final Sale, GAP 55% off, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Spier & Mackay: Up to 20% off select suits
- Light Gray Italian Tropical Merino – $448.80 ($528) 1/4 lined back
- Medium Blue Italian Tropical Merino – $448.80 ($528) 1/4 lined back
- Bright Navy Australian Merino – $382.40 ($478) fully lined
Includes a few foundational Core line “Ellis” suits, as well as some of their Vitale Barberis Canonico tropical wool suits. Really, really like Spier. Two fit templates, easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons, and the fabrics and construction (half-canvas) they use really shows that they care about their product. As a reminder, if it’s your first suit purchase with Spier, it’ll ship/return for free.
J. Crew: Extra 40% off select FINAL sale w/ EXTRA (new items added)
- Textured camp-collar knit shirt in navy stripe – $35.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- Shown very top of post: Size Large on 5’10″/180
- Wallace & Barnes zip-front chore jacket – $128.39 FINAL ($238)
- Trucker jacket in linen-cotton blend – $95.99 FINAL ($198)
- Sportcoat in English linen-wool blend – $268.79 FINAL ($498)
J. Crew has done a recent refresh of their final-sale “get this stuff out of here” clearance section, and while it’s a mish-mash, it’s worth a look. Big fan of that textured knit camp collar shirt. A bit thicker than a tee, but still nice and airy.
J. Crew Part II: Extra 60% off select FINAL sale w/ EXTRA
- Portuguese cotton oxford jacket ($129.59 FINAL) +
- matching trouser ($68.39 FINAL)
- = $197.98 FINAL for both ($616)
- Slim Bowery performance stretch oxford – $35.19 FINAL ($98)
- Washed piqué pocket T-shirt – $19.99 FINAL ($69.50) natural (shown) or dusky blue
And now some stuff that for whatever reason is getting an even heftier extra percentage off. Still all final sale. No returns or exchanges.
GAP: 55% off most w/ TREAT
- Modern Slim Khakis – $26.10 ($59.95) 5 colors
- Modern Straight Khakis – $26.10 ($59.95) 10 colors
- 7″ Easy Shorts – $17.10 ($39.95) 4 colors
- 7″ Relaxed Shorts – $19 ($49.95) 4 colors, 60% off
Deal breaks down to 50% off most + an additional 10% off that half off price with the code TREAT (net is 55% off MSRP). That’s quite good for GAP, especially as a lot of us don’t feel the need to splurge on summer basics like shorts, light colored chinos, etc.
BONUS Huckberry: Up to 35% off during their summer sale
- Vans Premium Authentic Deck Sneakers – $56 ($80)
- Marine Layer Ethan Button-Down Sweater Polo – $118 ($148)
- Roka Estacado Sunglasses – $115 ($210)
- Made in Portugal LUCA Suede Chelseas – $159 ($228)
But you probably knew that already. A few new/later arrival picks shown above.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: Extra 20% off Sale Styles with lots of new items added
- Brooks Brothers: 40% off 3 or more dress or sport shirts
- Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off their bi-annual sale w/ EXTRA20