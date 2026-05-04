Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – adidas Performance Pants Sale, Newness at Nordy Rack, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: “Wear now styles” sale + addit. 20% off w/ MUSTSHOP
- Polo shirts in Pima cotton – $45.20 ($98) 53% off
- Short-sleeve vintage-wash cotton henleys – $21.20 ($45) 52% off
- Vintage-wash cotton short-sleeve T-shirt – $19.60 ($39.50) 50% off
This one’s confusing and mostly a nothing-burger, but there are a few foundational pieces absolutely worth pointing out. The “up to 30% off wear now styles” section is paltry at best. Yet their more refined Pima cotton polos are 42% off, while their short sleeve vintage wash henleys are 41% off. (Dear J. Crew: that’s clearly more than 30% off.) Plus you can stack the additional 20% off code MUSTSHOP to net over 50% off full MSRP. That’s really good for their full price/in-season/not final sale clearance items. Code MUSTSHOP is set to expire tonight, 5/4/26.
adidas: 25% off select w/ WORKOUT
- Ultimate365 Five Pocket Pants – $75 ($100) 4 colors
- Ultimate365 Golf Pants (slash front pockets, welt rear) – $67.50 ($90) 5 colors
- Ultimate365 8.5″ Golf Shorts – $52.50 ($70) 7 colors
- Gazelle ADV – $37.50 ($100)
- adissage Slides – $26.25 ($35)
Exclusions are… everywhere, but their Ultimate365 performance 5 pockets, golf pants, and shorts are all getting the 25% off.
Timex: New watches added to 25% off select w/ Spring25
- Waterbury Metropolitan Chrono 41mm – $171.75 ($229) review here
- 1983 E-Line Automatic 34mm – $194.25 ($259) review here
- Q Timex Continental GMT 39mm – $164.25 ($219)
When this launched last week it was pretty disappointing. Not a lot of the good stuff was in there. That has since changed with a few new additions going up for the Spring25 code. Watches above are not shown to scale. Read the review of the E-Line here. It’s small. 34mm diameter is a true “heritage” size (read: small.) Code Spring 25 is set to run through 5/11/26.
BONS Nordstrom RACK: New Arrivals are in
- Nordstrom Dark Teal Plaid Virgin Wool Sport Coat – $178.97 ($399)
- BOSS Hanry Slim Fit Virgin Wool Sport Coat – $292.97 ($649)
- BOSS Made in Italy Plain Toe Derbys – $139.97 ($299)
- Bruno Magli Made in Italy Suede Loafers – $149.97 ($298)
- Made in Italy BOSS Floral Silk Tie – $39.97 ($99)
- Made in Italy BOSS Geometric Silk Tie – $39.97 ($99)
It’s a mish-mash, because that’s The Rack for you. Nordstrom Rack is mainline Nordstrom’s off-price clearance chain, where they take unsold merchandise, mark it down further, and give it space away from the shiny and fancy mainline Nordstrom stores. Do remember that free shipping with Nordstrom Rack will only kick in on purchases of $89 and above, and returns will set you back a pre paid label. In store returns are free though.
Also worth a mention:
- Bonobos: Buy One Get One 50% off Casual Shirts + Polos
- Nordstrom: New markdowns added to their sale section
- Brooks Brothers: 20% off $200, 30% off $500, 40% off $1000
- Spier & Mackay: Additional 25% off select FINAL sale clearance styles