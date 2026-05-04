Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – adidas Performance Pants Sale, Newness at Nordy Rack, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

This one’s confusing and mostly a nothing-burger, but there are a few foundational pieces absolutely worth pointing out. The “up to 30% off wear now styles” section is paltry at best. Yet their more refined Pima cotton polos are 42% off, while their short sleeve vintage wash henleys are 41% off. (Dear J. Crew: that’s clearly more than 30% off.) Plus you can stack the additional 20% off code MUSTSHOP to net over 50% off full MSRP. That’s really good for their full price/in-season/not final sale clearance items. Code MUSTSHOP is set to expire tonight, 5/4/26.

Exclusions are… everywhere, but their Ultimate365 performance 5 pockets, golf pants, and shorts are all getting the 25% off.

When this launched last week it was pretty disappointing. Not a lot of the good stuff was in there. That has since changed with a few new additions going up for the Spring25 code. Watches above are not shown to scale. Read the review of the E-Line here. It’s small. 34mm diameter is a true “heritage” size (read: small.) Code Spring 25 is set to run through 5/11/26.

It’s a mish-mash, because that’s The Rack for you. Nordstrom Rack is mainline Nordstrom’s off-price clearance chain, where they take unsold merchandise, mark it down further, and give it space away from the shiny and fancy mainline Nordstrom stores. Do remember that free shipping with Nordstrom Rack will only kick in on purchases of $89 and above, and returns will set you back a pre paid label. In store returns are free though.

Also worth a mention: