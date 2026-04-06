Steal Alert: Extra 70% off J. Crew FACTORY Final Sale Clearance

In case you were one of those who were up to their eyeballs in jellybeans over the weekend, J. Crew Factory tried to sneak one of their extra 70% off Final Sale clearance events by us. But be warned: All of the J. Crew Factory stuff below is FINAL sale. No returns or exchanges. None. Zilch. Once you purchase it, it’s yours, for better or for worse. But an extra 70% off is as deep as J. Crew Factory tends to go. And while these aren’t thrift shop prices, they’re getting there.

Code SPRING70 is set to end tonight, Monday 4/6/26.

Also shown at the very top of the post on Mr. Champagne man. More wool than many of their other sportcoats. Classic herringbone pattern. Patch pockets on the lower half also help keep it from looking like a wayward suit jacket.

Whoever decided to take old sweats-style hoodies, de-bulk the fabric, and kill the kangaroo pocket up front should be hailed as a genius. These less-is-more hoodies are a totally different look and feel when compared to traditional college-bookstore hoodies, which swaddle you in chunky French terry fabric, and a dumpy pocket up front. Not so here. Yes please and thank you.

Final sale shoes are always super risky. And loafers can be finnicky in terms of fit. But these are so darn cheap and the reviews are surprisingly positive. Yet… final means final. No returns or exchanges. So even if they look great and feel great in the hand but then you put them on and the heel slips like mad and you just know they’ll cause blisters… doesn’t matter. You’re still stuck with them.

That’ll do nicely for forty-five-dollars. Barbour looks on a serious budget. Black or olive.

50% merino, 50% acrylic. Dependable style for a couple bucks under $30.



And the quarter-zips. Same 50% merino / 50% acrylic blend. Just three colors though.

Basic button downs in a few different colors/patterns. 98% cotton/2% elastane.

Johnny collar polos and sweater polos are undoubtedly cool and rakish… unless you’ve got chest hair (*nsfw language*) and then, well. Yeah. Some of us will just stick to regular polos with buttons. Please don’t ogle the follicles!

It’s white sneaker season, once again. How’s twenty four bucks sound? Canvas uppers. Allegedly true-to-size. Somehow 4.4/5 stars after 100+ reviews, but try to keep expectations contained all the same.

4.5/5 stars after 800+ reviews. The ubiquitous, zeitgeist dominating quarter zip, only in an extra cozy cotton blend quilted fabric. Looks like Smart-Casual office appropriate “sweats” do exist.

The “comparable value”/MSRP of $498 is laughable. C’mon JCF, half a grand? Nobody is buying that. But buying it at $120 could be tempting for those who are already familiar with how J. Crew Factory’s sportcoats/suit jackets fit. Shell is a 55% wool/45% polyester blend.

Limited sizes. There’s not much time left before the hot months, so these may sit on the shelf for awhile. And again, final sale shoes are always a massive risk. Nothing a tailor can do to tweak a bad fit on shoes. So be real careful here. They aren’t the best quality, but they do look the part and feel decent out of the box. A size 10.5D fit my normally 10.5D feet pretty well. Soles don’t have much traction, so be careful to not slide dangerously around on carpet/slick sidewalks once you first put them on.

Basic 100% Cotton crews with some nice texture. A handful of different colors to pick from. Also really well reviewed.

The J. Crew FACTORY extra 70% off FINAL Sale items code SPRING70 is set to end 4/6/26.