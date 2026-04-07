Most Wanted Affordable Style – April 2026

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Not oversized. Lens diameter is 52 or 53mm, and they may wear a hair smaller than that. As a card carrying member of the Big Noggin’ Society, pretty sure I can say with some confidence that those with larger heads may feel these sunglasses area bit too small. But for those of average to more modest size craniums, these’ll be welcome and restrained. Tortoise-styled ear pieces look great against the gold frames. Hinges feel nice and springy too, and not cheap or rickety. A 40% off deal drops them under $50.

Spendy even on sale, but they’re exceptional. Straight or Athletic Tapered fit. Perfect for travel, but can also pass as a smart pair of trousers even with their (ridiculously convenient) welt phone pocket on the back right leg. Gusset for ease of movement. Fabric is a 47% Merino Wool, 33% Nylon, 14% Polyester, 6% Elastane blend which flexes great, yet does make a light “swish swish” sound. They’re still the pants you may want to be wearing for the zombie apocalypse, the next time you’re moving house, or a long travel day with a business meeting at the tail end of it. And for a fit perspective, know that a 32×32 straight fit works for my 5’10″/180 frame after a quick trip to the tailor for a 1″-1.5″ hemming on the legs. Those of similar height may be able to easily get away with a 30″ inseam.

Moderately priced and does all the things. Sapphire crystal. 39mm size should fit most wrists. Bracelet comes with quick release spring bars, so swapping it out for the included rubber strap (or any other) is super easy. Japanese quartz movement. Assembled in Hong Kong.

Some of our chukka lovin’ hearts just skipped a beat. Full grain calf suede. 360° Open Channel Goodyear Welt. Unlined for better flexibility, breathability, and minimal break in time. Studded rubber sole is good for all season wear. Can’t say that about crepe soles, as they can slide on slick/wet surfaces.

Strap Shown: 20mm “Bond” – $25 on a Certina DS Action Gent 40.5mm, but that VAER would look great too.

Absurdly comfortable high-stretch elastic nylon weave. Perfect for the warmer months when our wrists expand in the heat. Lots of different colors/stripe combinations to pick from.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.